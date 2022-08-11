Who created Nicola Peltz’s wedding dress? Model addresses feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham in Variety interview

Nicola Peltz Beckham has finally opened up about her much-talked relationship with her in-laws, including her feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. Soon after her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham in April 2022, rumors floated that all was not well between Victoria and Nicola Peltz.

Until now, the couple had not spoken to the media or addressed the issue. But in a recent interview with Variety, Peltz talked about her relationship with her in-laws and slammed the rumors by stating that there are no issues between her and Victoria.

What did Nicola Peltz say about her in-laws, The Beckhams?

Nicola Peltz is finally addressing the rumors surrounding her family relations. Recently, while talking to Variety, Nicola said that the rumors about her supposed dispute with her mother-in-law started floating after she did not wear a dress designed by Victoria.

Speaking about the dress, Nicola said:

"I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.”

Nicola, who sported a dress from Valentino Coutoure, talked about her wedding dress and clarified that there was no such communication between Nicola and Victoria where Victoria said she couldn’t design her dress, or Nicola said she didn’t want to. It was at this time that the rumors picked up the pace. To this, Brooklyn reacted by saying:

"I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

Brooklyn was also present in the interview, and it was clear that he had the complete opposite stance on what the rumors were about. He added to his statement by saying that he will always wish the hater well and will keep doing what he loves to do.

Who created Nicola Peltz's dress for her wedding?

As stated by Nicola in her interview, she really wanted her dress to be made by Victoria Beckham, however, the situation did not allow her to do so. Ultimately, she chose Valentino for her wedding outfit.

Victoria Beckham started her clothing line in 2008, where she made pieces to match the evolving style of women and staple pieces that every woman should have, despite what the trend is.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz started dating in October 2019 and made their relationship social media official in January 2020. After dating for less than a year, the couple announced their engagement and later tied the knot in April 2022. The wedding happened in Palm Beach, Florida, which happens to be Nicola’s family home.

Being the daughter-in-law of a famous soccer player, a former spice girl, and a well-known fashion designer, these rumors are often in the news. It was high time that Brooklyn and Nicola addressed such rumors so that the air can be cleared and such fake news can be put to rest for good.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das