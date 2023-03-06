Who is Daisy May Cooper? Actress set to play Costello in Rain Dogs on HBO

Actress Daisy May Cooper plays the lead role of Costello in HBO's Rain Dogs. Costello is a hardworking woman who tries her best to ensure her daughter has a good life, but life keeps throwing a number of challenges at her.

Daisy May Cooper is a noted English actress who's been a part of quite a few TV shows and films over the years. They include series like This Country, Am I Being Unreasonable, The Witchfinder, and Avenue 5, among others.

Rain Dogs is set to premiere on HBO on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Daisy May Cooper's early life, film and TV projects, and role in Rain Dogs explored

Daisy May Cooper was born on August 1, 1986, in Cirencester, Gloucestershire. Cooper went to Cirencester Deer Park School and later attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to her early childhood life are known.

One of Daisy May Cooper's earliest roles was in an ITV show called Doc Martin, wherein she portrayed a young mother. During an interview with the New York Post, Daisy May Cooper revealed that she'd auditioned to be a stripper during her late teens and was financially struggling.

She said (obtained via the New York Post) that she auditioned to be a stripper when she was around 18 or 19 years old and "really poor." Noting how bleak it was, she said that she was working as a cleaner at the time and earned only around £100 a month.

Daisy May added:

''I went in for an interview for washing dishes in a restaurant, after drama school. I didn’t get the job... The only thing available that will always recruit is the f***ing se* industry.

She remembers being angry about the same and states:

''Because you’ve got seedy men looking at you, and you think, ‘You’ve got no idea how talented I am, or where I want to be, or what my morals are.’ You just see a pair of t**s. People who come from a stable upbringing don’t have to put themselves through that sort of stuff.''

Daisy May Cooper's major breakthrough came in the form of This Country, a BBC mockumentary where she essayed the lead role of Kerry Mucklowee. She received critical acclaim for her performance in the series.

Her other notable acting credits include The Personal History of David Copperfield, Avenue 5, and Am I Being Unreasonable?, to name a few. In Rain Dogs, Cooper will play the role of protagonist Costello.

Costello navigates several challenges to make sure her daughter has a good life. The series depicts her relationships with various people in her life and how she manages to deal with the devastating realities around her.

A quick look at Rain Dogs trailer and plot

HBO's trailer offers a peek into the various challenges and struggles that Costello is forced to deal with. What's interesting about the trailer is that it maintains a fun and lighthearted tone despite the melodramatic storyline. It is almost reminiscent of a Ken Loach film in certain parts.

Apart from Daisy May Jones, Rain Dogs features other actors like Fleur Tashjian, Jack Farthing, and Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, among many more. The show is helmed by prominent playwright and screenwriter Cash Carraway, who's best known for BBC's L'Opera del Lavoratore.

Don't forget to catch Rain Dogs on HBO on Monday, March 6, 2023.

