Who is Dan Hunter? The Courtship suitor spent 9 years sailing around the world

Dan Hunter is one of the sixteen suitors competing for Nicole Kemy's heart on NBC's The Courtship. The new fantasy dating series follows the lead, a modern girl tired of modern dating, who is transported back to Regency-era England in the hope of finding true love.

The Courtship star Dan Hunter grew up on a boat from the ages of 9 to 17 and went sailing across the world with his parents and sister. He belongs to Los Angeles, California and is very close to his family. The star calls his family "an outlandish family" and has a dedicated Instagram page that they run.

Who is The Courtship star Dan Hunter?

Dan Hunter is a 32 year old travel company owner and tour-guide. His immediate family includes his parents James Matthew Hunter and Renee Daniel Hunter and his sister. Hunter is also very close to his Nanny, who passed away last year. He was home schooled by his family until his mid-teens and was later enrolled in a Spanish boarding school.

His official The Courtship bio on NBC reads:

"Dan is a romantic at heart and always tries to give "butterflies" to his special someone, making consistent romantic gestures and recognizing special moments in his partner's life. The true test for Dan is having his love interest interact with his family, and having a special lady accompany him on his worldly travels."

Based on The Courtship star's Instagram bio, it seems like him and his family have been raising raccoons since childhood. The family's Instagram page has a picture of Hunter with a raccoon some time in 1996 in Florida.

It also looks like his mother, Renee, had raccoons when she was young, according to a post where the family gifted her two of them for her 70th birthday, named Panda and Gypsy. The animals were a memory she shared with her father.

Hunter is one of the founders and a tour-guide of his travel company, Now or Never Trips. According to the website, the company was formed to provide bucket-list experiences to people who can visit exotic locations that include Thailand, Costa Rica and Bali.

The star's Instagram page is filled with pictures of his family, his company vacations and his special love for animals.

The Courtship star, along with fifteen other suitors, will have to not only impress Nicole Kemy but also get the seal of approval from her trusted court: her father Claude, her mother Claire, her sister Danielle and her best friend Tessa.

The reality dating series, hosted by Rick Edwards, has multiple elements of a 19th century fiction story including carriage rides, masquerade balls, archery and fencing. The show's official bio reads:

"In a grand 19th century castle set among the rolling hills of the English countryside, a group of 16 eligible suitors must battle to win her heart."

The Courtship premieres on NBC on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Gunjan