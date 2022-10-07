Who is Dana Loesch? Herschel Walker abortion controversy remarks explained as radio host sparks online outrage 

Radio host Dana Loesch recently came under fire for her comments on the controversy about Georgia Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker paying for his ex-girlfriend’s abortion.

Earlier this week, Walker made news after The Daily Beast reported that he allegedly paid for his former partner’s abortion in 2009. The alleged action stands in contrast to the athlete’s advocacy for pro-life choices.

Walker, who has been vocal about his anti-abortion stance and once compared abortion to murder, denied the claims made by the publication. He said:

“This is a flat-out lie and I deny this in the strongest terms possible.”

Shortly after, Dana Loesch addressed the controversy during an appearance on The First and said that the situation would not change anything as she only cares about winning:

“Does this change anything? Not a damn thing. How many times have I said four very important words. These four words: Winning. Is. A. Virtue.”

"You just want power …"

Yeah.

Democrats want power to control the Senate to pass taxpayer-funded zero restriction abortions on demand.

Warnock cosponsored that bill.

I want Senate control to block it.

Damn right I want power. Unlike some of y'all, I'm just honest about it.

The former NRA spokeswoman added that her only concern amid the ongoing scandal is the “control of the Senate”:

“What I'm about to say is in no means a contradiction or a compromise of a principle. And please keep in mind that I am concerned about one thing, and one thing only at this point. I don't care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles. I want control of the Senate.”

She further mentioned;

“If The Daily Beast's story is true, you're telling me Walker used his money to reportedly pay some sk**k for an abortion, and Warnock wants to use all of our moneys to pay an all bunch of sk**ks for abortion.”

The radio host concluded her opinion by reiterating that she does not care about the controversy:

“I don't know if he did it or not. I don't even care.”

Dana Loesch’s comments sparked immediate outrage on social media and even earned her criticism from the hosts of The View.

Everything to know about Dana Loesch

Dana Loesch is an American radio and TV host, political analyst and author. She is a former spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association (NRA) as well as a former writer and editor of Breitbart News.

The media personality was born on September 28, 1978, in Missouri and raised by her mother, Gale, in an extended family of Southern Baptists. She graduated from Fox High School before enrolling at St. Louis Community College in Meramec.

Loesch continued her higher education at Webster University and studied journalism on a scholarship. However, she dropped out of college after an unplanned pregnancy and early marriage to Republican Chris Loesch.

The former NRA spokeswoman is also a staunch believer in the political philosophy of American conservatism. During the initial days of her career, Loesch wrote investigative stories for St. Louis Magazine, and also contributed to her website Mamalogues.

She began her own radio show, The Dana Show: The Conservative Alternative, on Radio America in 2008. The following year, she founded the St. Louis Tea Party in 2009 and remained associated with the organization until 2011.

Loesch became the editor-in-chief of Big Journalism in 2010 and eventually started working as a political analyst at CNN. In 2013, she started serving as the host of the Conservative Political Action Conference and launched her new daily show Dana on TheBlaze TV in 2014.

She hosted the TV show until November 2017 before making guest appearances on TV networks like HBO, Fox News, CBS, CNN and ABC. Loesch also continues to host her nationally syndicated weekday radio talk show.

Twitter reacts to Dana Loesch’s comments on Herschel Walker abortion controversy

Netizens called out Dana Loesch over Herschel Walker abortion controversy remarks (Image via Getty Images)

In the wake of Herschel Walker’s abortion controversy, Dana Loesch landed in hot waters for saying that she does not care about the former being accused of paying for his ex-girlfriend’s abortion while being a pro-life advocate and mentioning that she is only concerned about the Senate.

Loesch’s comments sparked major outrage on social media and prompted netizens and critics to slam the radio host on Twitter:

As reactions continued to pour in online, Dana Loesch was also called out by the hosts of The View. Whoopi Goldberg condemned the former’s use of a derogatory term to refer to women seeking abortion and said:

“First of all, ma’am, there’s a lot of women who find themselves in the position of having to have an abortion. How dare you call them sk**ks, first of all.”

She also shed light on the situation and mentioned:

“And I believe the whole point is that Walker is saying ‘I believe that this is murder, I believe that — ‘ and has paid, supposedly, for women to have abortions. That’s the point. If we’re gonna have these discussions, please stick to them, and not go off calling people names.”

Host Ana Navarro disregarded Dana Loesch’s opinion and said she hates the idea of one woman attacking another:

“I hate it when women attack other women. So if she’s calling the woman who got an abortion, the women he sleeps with — which are many — if they are sk**ks, then what are you suggesting ma’am?”

New host Alyssa Farah Griffin also dubbed Loesch’s words as “shameful” and said she would never defend such actions. Despite the criticism, Dana Loesch continued to defend her statement on Twitter.

