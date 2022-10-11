Who are Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo? The Challenge champions return to MTV show as a team in Season 38

The legends of The Challenge, Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo are returning to the MTV series and have teamed up to compete against 16 other teams on Season 38 of the competition.

Darrell and Veronica are in their 40s, making them the oldest team in the new season of the reality series. The new season of The Challenge will air on Wednesday, October 12, on MTV at 8 pm ET/PT.

All about The Challenge team Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo

1) Veronica Portillo

Legendary Challenge queen Veronica was born in 1977 and grew up in Irvine, California. She is of Cuban descent. The UC Berkeley graduate has worked in TV Production, including the Jersey Shore, and is now an Account Executive.

Veronica is the first player in The Challenge history to become a three times Champion of the series. She is one of only two women ever to achieve the feat. Evelyn Smith is the other female contestant to share the feat.

After a memorable appearance on Road Rules: Semester at Sea, Veronica debuted on Challenge in 2000, which she went on to win with her team.

The 44-year-old then returned in 2002 for Battle of the Seasons alongside Yes Duffy but got eliminated from the competition in the initial rounds.

The next year, she competed in Battle of the Sexes but lost the game. She immediately returned to The Gauntlet the same year and won the competition. She continued her winning streak with The Inferno in 2004.

After another short-lived appearance in Battle of the Sexes 2 in 2004, the MTV star returned for The Inferno 2 as part of Team Bad Asses but lost in the finals.

She has since returned for Dirty 30, Vendettas, The Ruins, and Final Reckoning but hasn’t made it to the finals again. She also returned for Season 3 of The Challenge: All Stars. Throughout her 18-year career, she has reportedly earned more than $79,309 in prize money from the series.

2) Darrell Taylor

Darrell Taylor is the first player ever to become a four-time Champion. He won Inferno 1, Gauntlet 1, Inferno 2, and Fresh Meat 1. He was also a finalist on All Stars and All Stars 2.

Married with Kids, Darrell owns his line of Gyms, LB4LB Fitness. He also owns a camper.

The former Golden Gloves boxer won his first championship in 2004 and holds the record for competing in the longest span of flagship Challenge seasons by a male contestant, having competed in 32 seasons.

Other than this, the 42-years-old Darrell holds the record for the most eliminations avoided in a row. He successfully avoided 33 eliminations before being sent home during his fourth season.

Darrell and Veronica have been friends from the beginning and have won back-to-back championships as members of the Road Rules team on The Gauntlet and Inferno 1.

They both took breaks from The Challenge and returned to the franchise around the same time in The Ruins and Challenge All-Stars, among others. The friends are now teaming up for Season 38 of The Challenge in a bid to win the trophy and prove their worth once again.

Tune in to MTV on Wednesday, October 12, to watch the veterans return for the new season of The Challenge.

