Who is Dasha Nekrasova? Hilarious Louis CK memes take over Twitter as latest claim sends internet into a frenzy

Twitter was set into a frenzy after Deux Moi reported that Dasha Nekrasova and Louis CK are allegedly dating. The duo share their fair share of controversies, which has left netizens disturbed about their union.

According to celebrity gossip Instagram page DeuxMoi, the duo were seen “flirting with each other” at Greenwich Village. The Instagram story reportedly read:

“Anon please. Louis CK and Dasha Nekrasova (in a big fur coat) walking around the village flirting with each other. They were pointing at girls on the street and laughing.”

DeuxMoi posts blind item claiming that the duo were seen together (Image via Jezebirb/Twitter)

The blind item was also confirmed by reddit user Goodstyle_4, who alleged that the alleged couple were seen together on three separate occasions.

This is not the first time the pair have made headlines together. In November 2021, The Telegraph reported that Dasha Nekravosa and her Red Scare podcast co-host Anna Khachiyan defended Louis CK and Woody Allen against their s*xual assault allegations.

For those unversed, Louis CK has a long history of s*xual misconduct. The Louie actor went on to confirm with The New York Times that the stories of the women who came forward with their s*xual assault allegations were true.

Who is Dasha Nekrasova?

The 31-year-old is best known for her role in the critically acclaimed HBO series Succession. Nekrasova played Comfrey Pellits, a public relations- crisis communication representative.

Aside from taking part in the HBO series, Dasha Nekrasova is also the host of the podcast Red Scare, which she started in 2018. The show can be described as a “cultural commentary podcast.”

That same year, Nekrasova amassed backlash after appearing for an interview on far-right news series InfoWars. Dash Nekrasova was seen wearing a Japanese sailor fuku school uniform. She went on to be dubbed as “Sailor Socialism.”

In November 2021, she went on to raise eyebrows after she posted an image of herself alongside InfoWars host and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. She also called him an “incredible entertainer” which only added fuel to the fire.

Dasha Nekrasova was born in Minsk, Belarus and immigrated to Las Vegas when she was just four years old. The actress graduated from the Las Vegas Academy of Arts and also attended Mills College, where she graduated with a degree in sociology and philosophy.

Netizens react to Dasha Nekrasova and Louis CK dating rumors

The internet was left in splits over the two potentially dating as the two were in the midst of controversy during their careers. If the two are allegedly dating, it would not come as a complete surprise as both are inclined towards the right when it comes to politics.

If their 24-year age gap does not seem to be a problem between the two, it seems like the duo could be two peas in a pod as well. Reacting to the dating rumors, a few tweets read:

guy hangin out @GuyHanginOut Louis CK? Dasha redscare? Brother it's the eighth day of our hunting party's venture into the northern plains and our rations are dwindling. I fear you've come down with the hallucinatory sickness. If you do not push through the entire tribe will starve. Louis CK? Dasha redscare? Brother it's the eighth day of our hunting party's venture into the northern plains and our rations are dwindling. I fear you've come down with the hallucinatory sickness. If you do not push through the entire tribe will starve.

Clifford Smith @br1cked_up “sir, dasha from red scare is dating louis ck” “sir, dasha from red scare is dating louis ck” https://t.co/MOrtUYB4JF

wes @mannmiami “dasha is dating louis ck? wow. i didn’t know that. you’re telling me now for the first time.” “dasha is dating louis ck? wow. i didn’t know that. you’re telling me now for the first time.” https://t.co/8FUZdDd6XT

🦃spooky thanksgiving display name🦃 @derpo377 Pictured: Podcaster Dasha Nekrasova out on the town with new beau Louis CK Pictured: Podcaster Dasha Nekrasova out on the town with new beau Louis CK https://t.co/gjBCnCD6no

alex @_unwell “dasha is dating louis ck!” you blink. “dasha is dating louis ck!” but you’re still staring at your computer. “dasha is dating louis ck! dasha is dating louis ck!” nothing. you’re trapped in the horror of the present, the only reality you’ve ever known. you must change your life. “dasha is dating louis ck!” you blink. “dasha is dating louis ck!” but you’re still staring at your computer. “dasha is dating louis ck! dasha is dating louis ck!” nothing. you’re trapped in the horror of the present, the only reality you’ve ever known. you must change your life.

🎃bennny🎃 @Driftwould2 the words “Dasha is dating Louis CK” has to be some kind of Manchurian candidate style trigger phrase. That is the only explanation I will accept. the words “Dasha is dating Louis CK” has to be some kind of Manchurian candidate style trigger phrase. That is the only explanation I will accept. https://t.co/5Y3UhEgeXl

Representative Movie Ape @SimpleSiteman Dasha: you make me feel so light and feminine. Come, lie with me



Louis ck: flops down a little too fast and breaks all of dasha's ribs, killing her instantly Dasha: you make me feel so light and feminine. Come, lie with meLouis ck: flops down a little too fast and breaks all of dasha's ribs, killing her instantly

Dansplaining @DanMancini finding out Louis CK is dating Dasha finding out Louis CK is dating Dasha https://t.co/uc5KuyW1mD

It is important to note that neither of the two have confirmed the dating rumors. The internet seems to be convinced about their alleged union.

Poll : 0 votes