Who is David Alexander from The Challenge USA? Atlanta native has appeared in two seasons of Big Brother

Big Brother alum David Alexander is all set to participate in CBS's new reality show, The Challenge USA. A spinoff to MTV’s The Challenge, the new show will be hosted by famous TV personality T.J. Lavin. Featuring 28 participants who have been associated with the world of reality TV previously, the show will encourage a tough competition as everyone tries their best to bag the whopping $500,000 cash prize.

All about The Challenge USA contestant David Alexander

David Alexander has a degree in Accounting and Business/Management from Georgia State University. According to his LinkedIn profile, the Atlanta native has professional experience in the field of sales. His bio on the professional networking platform reads:

“I was the first person evicted from CBS Big Brother Season 21. Unfortunately, my sales background and charisma didn't get a full showcase to win the 500K prize.”

Starting off as a sales representative for specialty retailer HHGregg, David went on to become an account manager for Red Bull Distribution Company. Capitalizing on his experience in the energy drink space, David then became a brand ambassador for Atlanta-based Kill Cliff while working as their sales manager.

David is a fitness enthusiast, and he carried forward this interest into his career when he took up the role of a sales representative for wellness company Ascent Protein.

In his CBS profile for the show, the 32-year-old has mentioned that he is into “functional fitness, photography, hiking, and traveling."

David appeared in Big Brother Season 21 and Season 22. While Derek did not go far in the first season, he was appreciated for his observant gameplay skills. Big Brother 22 saw Derek as a jury member as he ranked eighth.

David will be seen participating in The Challenge USA alongside other Big Brother alums, including Enzo Palumbo. Revealing his personal mantra in a teaser video for the show, David said:

"Something I repeat daily is how bad do you want it? Ask yourself that question and answer it with your actions."

About The Challenge USA

The Challenge USA premieres on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 9.30 pm ET on CBS. All episodes will be available for streaming on the CBS app and on Paramount Plus.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Upon arrival, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward.”

It continues:

"Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts. With the $500,000 grand prize and title of Challenge Champion on the line, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves.”

Each episode will have contestants facing off against each other in a bid to emerge as the winners of the various challenges. They will be paired off on the basis of an algorithm, and they will have to look after their individual accounts.

Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth are the executive producers of The Challenge USA. The Buenos Aires-based show has been produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far