Who is David Panton? All about Julie Bishop's partner as couple split after 8 years together

Former foreign minister Julie Bishop has reportedly parted ways with her longtime partner David Panton. The news of their separation was confirmed by the latter during a recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald. Panton said:

“I’m going to be focused on living in Manly and Melbourne for the foreseeable future. I wish Julie all the best in her ongoing stellar career.”

Bishop and Panton’s separation comes after the former told The Daily Telegraph in 2020 that the duo failed to see each other in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had to rely on online communication:

“We FaceTime. It isn’t great but it is all you can do because he can’t get in her (WA) and I can’t go there without having to get an exemption. It is very difficult but I know a lot of families have been separated in this way. It is very challenging.”

David Panton and Julie Bishop reportedly started dating in 2014 and have been together for eight years. Just a week prior to their split, the couple were spotted at a dinner party hosted by Prince Charles at St James’ Palace in London.

Everything to know about Julie Bishop’s former partner David Panton

David Panton is an established entrepreneur and property developer (Image via Getty Images)

David Panton is a well-known property developer as well as the director of Pantonic Health, a company that has largely contributed towards providing COVID rapid antigen tests. He currently runs the organization with his daughters Laura and Sally.

Prior to establishing a business in the property development industry, Panton ran a vineyard with his former wife and then focused on the pharmacy business. Originally based in Melbourne, the entrepreneur moved to Harbor City in 2014.

That same year, he publicly announced his relationship with Julie Bishop after the duo were photographed at the 2014 Melbourne Cup. The following year, Panton made news after accompanying Bishop to New York for her work at the UN headquarters.

Exploring Julie Bishop and David Panton's relationship

Over the years, the couple continued to maintain a long-distance relationship. In 2019, Julie Bishop told the Sydney Morning Herald that the pair fell in love over their shared love of fitness. She said:

“That’s self-evident – have you seen him? He’s a swimmer. I’m a runner.”

The former politician further complimented her beau, calling him open-minded and praising his humor:

“He’s a very independent-minded and successful businessman, and he has a delightful sense of humor.”

She also opened up about maintaining a long-distance relationship with Panton during the interview:

“[David and I] meet constantly, travel together and travel oversees to keep it fresh. Long-distance relationships can be a lot of fun.”

Paul Maddison @PaulMaddison7 Enjoyable evening with FM Julie Bishop & David Panton, hosted by UK HC Menna Rawlings, along with NZ HC Chris Seed & US Charge Jim Caruso Enjoyable evening with FM Julie Bishop & David Panton, hosted by UK HC Menna Rawlings, along with NZ HC Chris Seed & US Charge Jim Caruso https://t.co/7i9O2j9mBx

More recently, David Panton has accompanied Julie Bishop to several red carpets and key events, including the 2018 wedding of Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarborough. He even met former US President Donald Trump alongside Bishop in 2017.

Unfortunately, Panton and Bishop recently decided to end their eight-year-long relationship, and the former officially confirmed the news of their separation during an interview.

