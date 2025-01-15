Who was Deborah Finck? Tributes pour in as TikTok, ‘Nanny 911’ star passes away due to leiomyosarcoma

TikTok star Deborah Finck passed away on January 14, 2025, at the age of 57. She passed away after a five-year battle with leiomyosarcoma, a cancerous tumor located in her left pulmonary artery. Deborah's husband, Paul Finck, took to Facebook to share the news with his followers.

He shared an old picture of them and in a lengthy caption, he paid a tribute to his wife, adding that his "heart is shattered" to share the news of Deborah's death. He said that she passed away after a "brave and relentless five-year battle with cancer," noting that she was "surrounded by love" and left the world peacefully.

“Deborah was my partner in every sense of the word—my confidant, my rock, the love of my life, and my eternal soul mate. Together, we built a life filled with love, laughter, and countless memories I will cherish forever,” Paul wrote.

He added that Deborah’s “greatest gift” was being a devoted mother to their six children Amanda, Alexandra, Stephen, Katerina, David, and Daniel.

Deborah Finck was a content creator from Brookfield, Connecticut. She documented her life with her husband and their children, often sharing details of her battle with cancer. She had more than 408,600 followers on TikTok and over 7.3 million likes.

Since the news of Deborah's death made its way to social media, people began pouring tributes to her. While some said they were "sobbing" their eyes out others stated that she was an incredibly brave and beautiful woman," who many fell in love with.

“Sobbing my eyes out that Deborah Finck is gone. Her last post on TikTok was about her not being ready to die, I just…” a person wrote.

“Deborah Finck has passed away… Rest In Peace You Angel,” one person wrote.

“I’ve followed this Mom on TikTok, #DeborahFinck, as she shared her journey with cancer & watched/ cried over the memories she was making with her daughter… She sadly passed today… Rest in peace you incredibly brave, beautiful woman that so many of us fell in love with,” wrote another.

"F*ck cancer. Deborah Finck, you will always be such a positive, beautiful light. Your energy gave so many people hope and your videos were like a warm hug. We love you Deb. 'Always be happy, don’t be sad. Because life is really, really good' - Deborah Finck," a fan wrote.

“Just found out Deborah Finck passed away via her daughter’s TikTok post. May her beautiful soul rest in peace,” another fan wrote.

“RIP Deborah Finck. You were a beautiful soul,” a user wrote.

“Deborah Finck, I will think about you forever you are an absolute angel,” wrote another.

Everything you need to know about Deborah Finck

The 57-year-old TikTok creator passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at her home in Brookfield, Connecticut. With over 408,600 followers on the platform and more than 7.3 million likes, Finck documented her life with her husband Paul and their three sets of twins. She also shared details of her cancer journey with her followers.

Two days before her death, Deborah shared her last video from her hospital bed. Addressing another TikToker @NotBroken, Finck stated that no matter what someone was going through, life was worth living, and the post received 2.3 million views. It is worth noting that @NotBroken had mentioned how depressing it was sitting and waiting for death.

Expand Tweet

After a series of misdiagnoses in 2019 and 2020, she was diagnosed with stage 4 leiomyosarcoma in 2021. Her daughter, a PhD student pursuing immunology and oncology, helped her get the diagnosis. Finck underwent a series of complicated surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation as part of the treatment.

While Deborah went into remission, the cancer relapsed in 2022, and by February of the next year, her condition worsened. However, she continued her battle and soon began immunotherapy at her daughter’s University of Pennsylvania, until she succumbed recently.

Finck first met her husband Paul when she was 11 and they crossed paths once again at a bar mitzvah, began dating when she was 18 and he was 21. They briefly parted ways when she was pursuing higher education in statistics.

Paul became a dental equipment salesman and soon turned into a full-time businessman offering services in sales, marketing, and entrepreneurial services. He goes by the nickname “The Maverick Millionaire” on social media.

Expand Tweet

Deborah Finck suffered memory loss at the age of 25 following a scaffolding accident. During this phase, Paul helped her recover, and they reunited as a couple and have been together ever since.

They adopted Amanda and Alexandra, Paul’s sister's identical twin daughters, who are now 28 years old. While Amanda is pursuing her doctorate from UPenn, Alexandra is a sight solution analyst.

Paul and Deborah Finck also have two other sets of twin children, 24-year-old Stephen and Katerina, and 23-year-old Daniel and David. While Stephen is an operations senior specialist at New York Life, Katerina is a social media influencer and marketer. The youngest children Daniel and David work in business administration and computer engineering, respectively.

Deborah and Paul Finck along with their six children appeared on the 9th episode of the first season of the Fox reality TV series, Nanny 911, which documented their family life.

In his tribute post on Facebook, Paul Finck urged Deborah’s fans to “honor her memory." He asked them to donate flowers and other things at Ronald McDonald House Charities, citing the organization meant a lot to his late wife in her time of need.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback