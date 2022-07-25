Who is Deji Adeniyi? Love Island UK Season 8 contestant’s elimination left fans heartbroken

Sunday night's Love Island UK eliminated fan favorite contestant Deji Adeniyi, which disappointed many fans. Deji Adeniyi and Lacey Edwards, along with Nathalia Campos and Reece Ford, left the villa in a shocking turn of events on the dating show.

Deji Adeniyi joined season 8 of Love Island UK hoping to fall in love on the show. He joined Casa Amor on day 26, alongside Jack, Josh, Billy, George, and Samuel.

He charmed his fans with his laid-back personality and meme-worthy facial expressions. His unexpected elimination left many fans heartbroken, who took to Twitter to express their shock.

All about Love Island UK Season 8 contestant Deji Adeniyi

Deji Adeniyi is a 25-years-old account manager from Bedford who entered the second season of Love Island UK to find love.

He rated himself “10 out of 10” as he believed he is flawless and is “probably the definition of perfection.” But despite all the perfection, his love life is unpleasant, which is why he joined the dating show, Love Island. He said:

"The reason why is that my s*x life is amazing but my love life is awful. I am the master of failed talking stages. My love life isn’t going the right way so one night I decided to apply for Love Island and now I’m here!"

The competitive Deji entered the show with the determination to do his best and not shy away from sharing his feelings with the partner. Speaking about how he will stay on the show, he had previously said:

"I’m 100% competitive - I think that is what fuels me on a daily basis. I’m my own competition. I’m really going to wear my heart on my sleeve through this. I’m hoping I’ll bring an energy that makes people realise that love is real! A lot of people take the power of love for granted and I hope people are more open to their sensitive side."

His Instagram account, @deji.adeniyi, has 65.9K followers as of now, and is filled with his time from Love Island along with his other solo images. On TikTok, @deji.adeniyi, he has a follower count that recently reached 9.1k. He even has a YouTube channel, ThatKidDej, but has not yet uploaded any videos to his channel.

Fans loved him for his fun personality on Love Island UK, but his unexpected elimination left many disappointed.

lunop2 @Lunop2 Wait Deji is out of love island? I must be seeing things #loveislanduk Wait Deji is out of love island? I must be seeing things #loveislanduk https://t.co/9DHw787pAx

Emma McCloughan @emmasloan How did Deji get dumped from the Island. That absolute KING was carrying all of the boys. #LoveIslandUK How did Deji get dumped from the Island. That absolute KING was carrying all of the boys.#LoveIslandUK

Sardaran Carol Ahmed @SardaranCarol

#LoveIsland I'm going to be in a full week of mourning because Deji is gone please have respect at this difficult time #LoveIsland UK I'm going to be in a full week of mourning because Deji is gone please have respect at this difficult time#LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK https://t.co/svWoIzZREc

kenzo @changbussyy Nah imma miss my boy deji man I don't want peace, I WANT PROBLEMS ALWAYSNah imma miss my boy deji man #loveisland #loveisland uk I don't want peace, I WANT PROBLEMS ALWAYS 😭😭 Nah imma miss my boy deji man #loveisland #loveislanduk https://t.co/i4z1VMviPE

simz😻 @datgirlsimz

#LoveIslandUK #loveisland #idontwantpeaceiwantproblemalways forget everyone else that left DEJI IS GONE. THEY SHOULDVE TOOK DAMIIII forget everyone else that left DEJI IS GONE. THEY SHOULDVE TOOK DAMIIII💔💔💔💔#LoveIslandUK #loveisland #idontwantpeaceiwantproblemalways

Divine @divine_ff Deji is actually a vibe nah I'm so sad #LoveIslandUK Deji is actually a vibe nah I'm so sad #LoveIslandUK

Deji Adeniyi’s Love Island UK journey

After spending some time with Indiyah and Danica, he went on a date with the newcomer, Lacey Edwards, 25, who stunned everyone after admitting that she was a “red flag” as soon as she entered the villa.

As both of them sat down for a chat, the newbie opened up that she had been caught up in a “cheating situation-ship.” However, she admitted that she is now working on herself and trying to be better in the future. She said:

“I am the bad one, and I hold my hands up but I’m trying to change so give me some credit.”

Despite his initial hesitation that Lacey might be “boring” and “like a school teacher,” the two shared a steamy kiss on screen and bonded well with each other.

Now, after being eliminated, the pair hopes to explore their relationship outside the show. After the elimination, Lacey said of Deji:

"I came here to find one thing which was a connection and I feel like I found it."

Tune in on ITV2 to watch the next episode of Love Island UK to find out who gets eliminated next on the dating show.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far