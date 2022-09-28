Who is Derek Bowley? Contestant fails to earn $5000 as he loses to legendary chef Antonia Lofaso in the Outchef'd premiere episode

Food Network's new cooking show, Outchef'd premiered an interesting two-part episode on Tuesday, September 28, 2022 at 9 pm ET. The episode featured two chefs and contestants on each side battling it out against each other. The lineup of chefs for the night were - Iron Chef Alex Guaranschelli and Chef Antonia Lofaso. The contestants going against the iconic chefs were home chefs Jimmy and Derek respectively.

Derek Bowley, a school teacher from Washington, D.C., waited in the green room with his husband and best friend as host Eddie Jackson welcomed them. The contestant got into cooking at a young age and has gained a significant amount of experience over time.

To earn a win, the contestants only had to get one vote from a panel of six tasters to win $5000, while the professional chefs had to try and sweep all votes. Jimmy earned one and won the cash prize, however, Derek failed to get a vote in the second part of the episode, leaving him empty-handed but with great experience cooking against Chef Antonia Lofaso.

More on Derek Bowley's journey with chef Antonia Lofaso on Outchef'd

Ahead of the competition, Derek revealed that his passion for cooking grew when he helped his mother out in the kitchen. When he got out on his own and started cooking, he began to learn more by diving into Food Network shows, which "empowered him to try new things." In a confessional, he said:

"I love to share what I know because I think food is so amazing..And that shows when I talk about food or my cooking."

He waited in the green room with his husband Tim and friend SJ as Outchef'd host Eddie Jackson welcomed them. What Derek thought was an audition was actually a cooking competition against a legendary chef. The contestant was visibly shocked to see that he was about to compete against Chef Antonia Lofaso.

Chef Antonia Lofaso has previously had her share of reality television experience by making her appearances on shows like Cutthroat Kitchen, Top Chef, Chopped, and Restaurant Startup, among others. This was indeed a big shoe to fill for Derek.

The Outchef'd contestant and chef were given eggs as the featured ingredient to display in their dishes and a total of 45 minutes to make the same. A healthy competition ensued between the duo as they tried to present the best version of their dishes featuring eggs.

Throughout the course of their time cooking, Derek struggled to boil his potatoes. He tried to shift it into a pan for a better result, and got to it by the end of the time limit. By the time the duo finished their dishes, the Outchef'd host ran to the streets to pick people to become panel tasters and judge the two dishes.

Check out the dishes cooked by the two below.

Derek Bowley: Roasted Vegetable Frittata with Home Fries and Arugula Salad

Chef Antonia Lofaso: Tuscan Egg, Toast with Breakfast Sausage Ragu

For the chef's dish, the panel complimented the menu and the overall taste, however they felt that the egg wasn't the star of the dish. The panel felt that although Derek's dish was "sturdy but soft at the same time," the eggs and potatoes didn't bring out much flavor.

By the end of the Outchef'd episode, the panel had given all their votes to chef Antonia Lofaso. Although Derek didn't earn the cash prize, he was grateful for his experience on the show.

The Outchef'd premiere began on an interesting note and there is only more competition to come in the future. Apart from chefs Alex and Antonia, other chefs that are set to compete against contestants include Eric Adjepong, Anne Burrell, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Antonia Lofaso, Marc Murphy and Geoffrey Zakarian.

Tune into a brand new episode of Outchef'd next Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Food Network.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far