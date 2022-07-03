Who is Derek Xiao’s girlfriend? Relationship timeline of 'The Challenge: USA' contestant  explored ahead of season premiere

Big Brother’s Derek Xiao will be seen competing against 27 other reality TV celebrities in The Challenge: USA. Derek's budding romance with Claire Rehfuss in Big Brother Season 23 made them instant fan-favorites.The two made their relationship official soon after the season finale aired, and they have been together ever since.

Other contestants from Big Brother 23 who will be joining Derek in The Challenge USA include Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell, and Xavier Prather.

T.J. Lavin will host the show that premieres on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. All episodes of The Challenge USA will be available for streaming on the CBS app and on Paramount Plus.

Exploring The Challenge: USA contestant Derek Xiao’s romantic relationship with Claire Rehfuss

Claire and Derek fell in love during Season 23 of the hit CBS reality TV show Big Brother. Sparks began to fly after they were evicted and sent to the Jury House. Derek told US Weekly:

“I remember the first or second night that she was there, we stayed up all night just talking until 5:00 a.m. That happened every single night for the first, like, five days”

Claire was the founder and president of her high school’s Engineering club. According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering and Data Science from the University of Michigan. Interestingly, she was the “co-president/producer of Survivor: Michigan, a semester-long, on-campus competition based off of CBS's Survivor.”

Claire has been working at Microsoft as a Senior Cloud Solution Architect - AI since 2018. According to her profile on the CBS website, Claire has “written code that’s been on satellites, used in national election campaigns, and by many of the top Fortune 500 companies.” Derek, on the other hand, is the founder of a startup company in New York that delivers meal kits based on recipes from food influencers.

The reality-show power couple made their relationship official weeks after the season finale of Big Brother 23. Claire told US Weekly in October last year:

“I think both of us had like a little bit of a crush, or at least saw maybe there’s some potential there, pretty early on in the game”

Their Instagram profiles feature many adorable pictures of the two. Claire also appeared in Derek’s DX Vlogs.

The couple is also rumoured to be one of the teams participating in the upcoming The Amazing Race 34, but CBS is yet to provide confirmation. For now, it is confirmed that Derek will be seen in the upcoming season of The Challenge: USA.

About The Challenge: USA

The Challenge: USA is scheduled to premiere on CBS on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 9.30 PM ET. The official synopsis of The Challenge: USA reads:

"Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts. With the $500,000 grand prize and title of Challenge Champion on the line, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves.”

The Challenge USA will feature participants from previous seasons of The Amazing Race, Survivor, Big Brother, and Love Island. The new CBS reality show will have all the contestants putting their best foot forward in a bid to win the championship title and a massive $500,000 cash prize.

