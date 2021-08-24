Who is Diandra Luker? Michael Douglas reveals it was "uncomfortable" sharing a home with his ex-wife

Michael Douglas has admitted it was uncomfortable to share his home with ex-wife Diandra Luker in Mallorca, off the coast of Spain. The couple split in 2000 after 22 years of marriage.

Following their divorce, they arranged an on-and-off agreement for six months for their 250-acre S'Estaca estate outside the village of Valdemossa. However, Douglas was tired of it at one point, leading him to purchase Diandra Luker's share of the property after taking it off the market in late 2020.

Michael Douglas mentioned that his current wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, is more comfortable living in the monumental property since his ex's name is off the deed. After staying for three months in the Spanish destination, the Fatal Attraction actor told the island's local newspaper, Ultima Hora:

"It was very uncomfortable sharing the property with my ex-wife Diandra. Six months for each of us wasn't pleasant for anyone. Everything is now sorted out. The house is 100% ours — Catherine's and mine. I never wanted to leave, and my children will continue to come and my grandchildren and their children. I am sure that for generations, this island will be theirs."

The actor and producer added that the house belongs to his family and his wife is very happy since they don't have to share it with Diandra Luker. He said that he could make a nice life for himself and his family on the island.

All about Diandra Luker

Born on November 30, 1955, Diandra Luker is a film producer and became well-known because of her marriage to the popular Michael Douglas. Her net worth is around $50 million, which she earns from the film industry and the $45 million from her divorce settlement with Douglas.

She grew up on a small island in Majorca, Spain. Her father was Swiss-American, and her mother was Anglo-French. Luker attended a boarding school in Switzerland and completed her high school in the US.

She enrolled at Edmund A. Wash School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University in Washington DC but dropped out in her sophomore year following her marriage.

Diandra Luker collaborated with charities in her teenage years and was part of The Red Cross. This led her to work as a film producer on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Board of Directors documentary. She then worked as a model for a short period for the Forbes Model agency.

The 65-year-old made her debut as a producer in 1991 on one episode of the PBS series, American Masters.

Luker produced another PBS documentary, Beatrice Woods: Mama of Dada, and an episode of the TV miniseries, America’s Music: The Roots Of Country, in 1996. She was even the executive producer of the film Broken Lines, released in 2008.

Diandra Luker and Michael Douglas met each other at former US President Jimmy Carter’s inauguration ceremony. They dated for two weeks and tied the knot in 1977.

After ten years of marriage, they started arguing and parted ways in 1995. Their son, Morrell Douglas, born in 1978, is also an actor.

