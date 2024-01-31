Who died on Hollyoaks in January 2024? E4 kills off 2 characters

At least two characters are confirmed to die in Hollyoaks. Audiences suspect there might be other deaths ahead. The latest episodes of the E4 show have been filled with some major twists and turns. These will decide the trajectory of several characters on the show.

The audience got a glimpse of the same when the trailer for the upcoming episodes was released. Following the trailer release, fans were convinced that the show's upcoming episodes will mark its return to its former glory.

A snippet from the show was released on YouTube on January 17, 2024, where people flooded the comment section with praises for the turn the show seems to be taking. One user commented:

"One of the best episodes in a while I’m genuinely gobsmacked. The return of the mcqueens , the crash , Ella, joel , Leah and rafe all in one episode?? Wow amazing."

Another user wrote:

"this episode was amazing. best episode in a while. watched it twice and i still cried at warrens reaction and the trailer at the end cant wait for this new era of hollyoaks."

How many deaths are confirmed on Hollyoaks as of January 2024?

Hollyoaks saw some major character arks in this month with the death of two beloved characters.

From a snippet that was released on January 17, 2024, on YouTube the audiences got an idea about what to expect from the upcoming episodes of the show. The long trailer showed a huge car crash that seemingly put several lives at risk.

After the episode was aired it was revealed that Ella Richardson's character was run over. Another character who lost his life in that particular episode of Hollyoaks was Rafe Harcourt who was a renowned businessman. The fate of Joel Dexter's character was also a huge question mark with him being in a coma however in the later episodes he was able to come out of it.

Where can you watch Hollyoaks?

As of 2024, 22 episodes of Hollyoaks have been released starting from January 5, 2024. All the episodes of the show are filled with drama and several twists and turns which will keep the viewers at the edge of their seats at all times.

The show first saw the light of the day on October 23, 2024. It is the brainchild of Phil Redmond who is also known for his work in Brookside. Episodes of the show were initially being aired on E4 and Channel 4, however, owing to the huge popularity of streaming platforms the makers decided to take a different approach.

Episodes of the soap opera are now available for watching on E4 and Channel 4's websites with long snippets of the show being uploaded on YouTube. What makes these snippets different from the others is that they almost always cover the main plot of the show.

How many characters are there in Hollyoaks?

Initially when the show started airing it revolved around the lives of 15 characters however with time that has changed a lot. The show now features at least 50 regular characters, most of whom are repeatedly at the center of some or the other form of chaos.

At present, the cast for the show consists of series regulars like Nick Pickard (plays Tony Hutchinson), Richard Blackwood (plays Felix Westwood), Jennifer Metcalfe (plays Mercedes McQueen), Jimmy McKenna (plays Jack Osborne), Jessica Fox (playsNancy Hayton ), and Jamie Lomas (plays Warren Fox), among others.

All episodes of Hollyoaks are available for viewing on E4 and Channel 4. You can also watch parts of the show on YouTube. The videos uploaded on the platform come with a description where the link for the entire episode is provided.