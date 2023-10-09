6 DC characters who deserve a good live-action adaptation

The DC Universe at Warner Brothers is aiming for a revamp. With James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm, DC Comics has a bright future, and many people are speculating about what that means for the world's greatest characters.

We decided it would be entertaining to compile a list of some of our top picks of the most intriguing and undervalued heroes who might succeed in their own films. Most of these are doable. Even if one of these has been tried, they urgently require a relaunch. Others are (unfortunately) unlikely to happen throughout our lives. But there is always hope.

Honorable mentions- Sandman (Wesley Dodds) from The JSA, The Spectre, Etrigan, and Black Hand (Art by Brad Anderson and Gary Frank)

DC heroes who would be an amazing addition to James Gunn’s DCU

1) Nightwing

Will the Disco-wing suit make an appearance if a movie ever happens? (Art by Dexter Soy)

It's pretty perplexing when you think that Dick Grayson or Robin hasn't made a live-action appearance since 1997's Batman & Robin. (with the exception of Batman v Superman's mention of a dead Robin and the Titans TV show...We don't talk about that).

He is a great choice to star in a standalone movie because of the character's catastrophic origin, which is comparable to Batman's. His development into Nightwing would be a heartfelt story fans worldwide will like.

Interestingly, the title of Nightwing began life as a Superman alter ego. Jimmy Olsen and Superman crash-landed in Kandor and took the names Nightwing and Flamebird. However, the persona was transformed to be a vigilante from Krypton following the Crisis on Infinite Earths event in DC comics. Grayson is motivated by the story of the savior of Kandor and decides to take up the role of Nightwing once he outgrows his persona of Robin.

Richard “Dick” Grayson is the adoptive son of Bruce Wayne, best known as the vigilante Batman in DC comics. Grayson was mentored by the Dark Knight himself before becoming the first Robin, Batman's sidekick. In April 1940, he made his debut as the first and most well-known Robin, Batman's companion in crime fighting, in Detective Comics #38 by writer Bill Finger and illustrator Bob Kane.

After reaching adulthood, the character quits his alias of Robin in Tales of the Teen Titans #44 (published in July 1984), written by Marv Wolfman and illustrated by George Pérez. He then dons the title of Nightwing with a new outfit and his iconic escrima sticks.

He was also Batman for a while, following Bruce's disappearance (see Grant Morrison's Batman and Final Crisis). Grayson also worked covertly as a spy for Spyral once his true identity was discovered, going under the alias Agent 37, before resuming his job as Nightwing.

With his high intelligence, expertise as a detective, and lethal hand-to-hand fighting skills, Nightwing has skills that are almost identical to Batman’s. He is also skilled in using batons, namely his escrima stick, and since he has origins in the circus, he is also a highly trained acrobat and gymnast. The gods appear to be on our side since The Bat Family is due to make its live-action debut in The Brave and the Bold movie, which is part of James Gunn's new DC universe.

2) Zatanna

The Mistress of Magic (Art by Adam Hughes)

There have been several reports that Zatanna Zatara, better known by her stage name Zatanna, will be a part of the DC Universe soon. Emerald Fennell had a sinister plot and script in mind, but DC ultimately decided against it. There were rumors of a standalone film for Zatanna as far back as three years ago, but alas, none of them saw the light of day.

Zatanna Zatara made her debut as a character created by Julius Schwartz, Gardner Fox, and Murphy Anderson in Hawkman #4 (1964). She and her family are the Homo-Magi (also called Homo Magus), a sub-race of naturally magic-wielding humans, and she has always used her abilities to battle evil.

She is one of the DC Universe's most skilled and potent magic users. She is the daughter of Giovanni "John" Zatara, the great magician, and she tries hard to live up to his heritage. She speaks words and sentences backward, casting spells the old-fashioned way.

She has a successful career as a hero in addition to being a well-known stage performer. Zatanna has been a member of many notable teams in DC comics, such as the Sentinels of Magic, the Seven Soldiers, the Justice League Dark, and the Justice League of America.

With powers that have been polished to a pinnacle over the course of time and are only constrained by her imagination or her capacity to utter enchantments backward, Zatanna's powers are on par with the mystic beings of the DC Universe.

She has the ability to time travel, wield telekinesis, and use magic to fly. She has had plenty of opportunities to shine in animated movies, but we genuinely believe that if she were to star in a standalone film, she would be a great addition to James Gunn's new DC Extended Universe.

3) Mister Miracle

Scott Free is the world's greatest escape artist, with the ability to escape from literally anything—even death (Art by Mitch Gerads)

Mister Miracle is undoubtedly one of the most captivating characters from the DC pantheon—and one that casual fans are unlikely to have heard of. He was formerly known as Scott Free and was the son of Izaya Highfather, who oversaw New Genesis, the planet that serves as Darkseid's equivalent to Apokolips. Highfather received Darkseid's son Orion in return for peace, while Darkseid received Scott.

Scott was raised in an orphanage and tortured for the majority of his life until escaping Apokolips and coming to Earth, where he encountered escape artist Thaddeus Brown, also known as Mister Miracle. Brown taught Free everything, but regrettably, Brown was subsequently slain.

As a result, Free adopted the new moniker of Mr. Miracle and ultimately joined the Justice League. Because of the uniqueness of his origin and the depth of his backstory, he has a great chance of becoming the next face of the DC Extended Universe.

Scott Free is a brilliant escape artist who uses his talents to combat crime and aid people in need. He was created by Jack Kirby as a character in the Fourth World. He was a member of the Justice League and is the spouse of Big Barda. He is an appealing hero because of his special skills and the fact that he maintains a happy marriage.

The majority of his exploits involve alliances with other heroes, which are usually entertaining to witness. Tom King's imagination reworked his tale, giving it a darker tone and exploring previously unexplored aspects of the character. This comic book series titled Mister Miracle (2018) can be turned into a movie or a TV show using elements of Marvel’s WandaVision.

4) The Question (Vic Sage)

The Question was created by the Legendary Steve Ditko (Art by DenysCowan)

The Question is a hero who ought to be included in live-action films in general. He is a beloved street-level hero whose live-action debut has been in demand from the fanbase for years.

Vic Sage, a vigilante guardian of Hub City, is The Question. Vic was a renowned investigative journalist who used a secret chemical to mask his famous face from the criminals he investigated, becoming The Question (He covers his face with a mask constructed of pseudoderm, an experimental material).

Vic is an excellent martial artist and investigator. He came dangerously close to being killed by Lady Shiva, but she decided to spare him so that he could study martial arts and Eastern philosophy from Richard Dragon. Sage is driven by a deeply personal quest for philosophical meaning, which has taken him through both Objectivism and Zen.

The Question is an intriguing choice for a live-action adaptation because he's not really a superhero and more of a street-level hero/detective. He was given new life through the Justice League Unlimited animated series.

Since there are so many comparable tales of exposing widespread corruption that you could tell with The Question, it would simply make an excellent solo film, especially in light of Matt Reeves' neo-noir take on The Batman.

5) Animal Man

Writer Grant Morrison has Animal Man frequently break the Fourth Wall in his series, and eventually had Baker meet Morrison. (Art by Brian Bolland)

Dave Wood and Carmine Infantino developed Animal Man, who made his debut in Strange Adventures #180 (1965). Buddy Baker, commonly known as Animal Man, is a superhero who can adopt an animal's traits. Buddy Baker was a jovial, hell-raising punk rocker in his late teens.

He went hunting in the Adirondack Mountains one day in the fall, and when he got home, he had transformed. Whatever it was, he was now connected to what is variably known in the DC world as the Red, the Lifeweb, or the Morphogenetic Field (which he has been selected to defend).

Buddy discovered that in the presence of an animal, he was able to absorb its special abilities, which means he can gain the abilities of any animal on Earth and occasionally the whole cosmos.

When he's not a superhero, he works as an actor and stuntman in San Diego with his wife, Ellen Frazier, and their two kids, Cliff and Maxine. He has intermittently joined the Justice League, the Suicide Squad, and the Forgotten Heroes.

He is most known for appearing in his own series and serving as Grant Morrison's ground-breaking entry into the mainstream of comics. It's unfortunate that, despite all of this, he is still mostly unknown to general audiences.

The character of Animal Man has a lot of promise. He is special because of his abilities, and his terrible yet motivational past. He's also simply all-around cool. We can only hope that he will one day get the opportunity to make an impression on the big screen for audiences worldwide.

6) Deadman

Boston Brand wears his circus attire even in the afterlife (Art by Ryan Sook)

We expect James Gunn's DC Films to announce a Deadman live-action movie at some point. Arnold Drake and Carmine Infantino developed Deadman, who debuted in Strange Adventures #205 (1967).

He is a member of the first wave of horror-themed superheroes that emerged from DC when the Comics Code Authority started to ease its rules on the types of horror themes it permitted in superhero comics.

Deadman is both a superhero and a ghost. He went by the name Boston Brand while he was alive and used to act in the circus. Murdered by an assassin, he now haunts the mortal realm, dispensing justice to those who need it. He cannot interact with the physical universe directly, but he may possess live bodies and use them to further his own purposes.

Brand obtained his abilities from Rama Kushna, a cosmic entity in DC, and now spends his free time at Nanda Parbat. He has served in the Black Lantern Corps, the White Lantern Corps, the Seven Soldiers of Victory, the Sentinels of Magic, and the Justice League Dark.

It's almost a marvel that a Deadman movie or series hasn't already been made. There are a few different directions it might go, from grim murder mystery to Quantum Leap-style adventure narrative.