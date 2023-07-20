Who was Dolph Lundgren married to? All about his wife and children as Rocky star married Emma Krokdal

Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren tied the knot with his longtime partner, Norwegian personal trainer Emma Krokdal. As per People Magazine, the duo exchanged their "I do's" in Mykonos, Greece, amidst their close friends and family. The couple revealed the big news via a joint statement issued to the publication.

"We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends. With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times. We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness— in the land of the Gods," the statement read.

The news comes after the duo got engaged in June 2020 after Dolph Lundgren popped the big question in Sweden and shared the news on his Instagram handle.

The duo first crossed paths at a West Hollywood Equinox and quickly became good friends. Dolph Lundgren and Krokdal made their official red carpet appearance in June 2022 for the red carpet event for Minions: The Rise of Gru alongside his daughters. However, Dolph has previously been with two other women. Let's take a look at the Rocky IV actor's personal life.

Dolph Lundgren was married twice before settling with Emma Krokdal

Before Emma Krokdal, Dolph Lundgren was married twice. As per Hollywood Life, he first married Peri Momm in 1991 after a fling with singer Grace Jones in the 80s. The duo kept their marriage private and were together for only one year. Not much is known about Momm or her marriage to the Universal Soldier star.

After their divorce, Lundgren tied the knot with interior designer Anette Qviberg in 1994. Like Dolph's first wife, Qviberg kept out of the limelight.

Not much is known about how the duo and how they met in the first place. However, they shared two daughters in their marriage. In 1996, they welcomed their first daughter, Ida. Professionally, she is an actress and worked with her dad in the 2021 film Castle Falls, according to her IMDb profile. Moreover, she is also in modeling and regularly posts her pictures on her Instagram handle.

In 2001, Dolph Lundgren and Anette welcomed their second daughter, Greta. As per her Instagram handle, she is an aspiring photographer and shares her work on social media handles.

In May 2009, the duo made headlines after a burglary happened at their house. While speaking with talkSport, Lundgren said the robbers left their house after realizing whose house they were looting.

“They saw some pictures, and they gave my wife… a few things back, and then they took off. It was a bad experience, and I sent a few friends of mine from Bulgaria to try to find these guys and have a talk to them, but nothing worked. We never found them.”

After 15 years of being together, Dolph Lundgren and Anette got divorced in 2011. As for his current marriage, the big news comes after Lundgren privately battled cancer since 2015 with Krokdal by his side.

On the professional front, Lundgren will next appear in Malevolence, The Witcher Rats spinoff, Showdown at the Grand, Hellfire, Wanted Man, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Expend4bles.