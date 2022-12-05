Who is Dr. David Agus and what is his The Checkup all about?

The Checkup with Dr. David Agus is all set to bring to light the many issues that A-list celebrities face on a daily basis while embarking on their "perfect" careers and lives. The CBS series is set to be an eye-opening experience for celebrities and fans alike, who will be able to see their favorite celebrities in a new light. The first episode of the show, featuring Ashton Kutcher and Michael Kutcher, will air on December 6, 2022.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A-list celebrities share their personal health issues in a series of intimate conversations with Dr. David Agus, a world-renowned medical authority and cancer specialist."

Dr. David Agus is one of the most renowned doctors in the world. A pioneer in biomedical research, Dr. Agus serves as a professor of medicine and engineering at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and Viterbi School of Engineering. He specializes in oncology and is widely regarded as the best in his field. The Checkup with Dr. David Agus will see the specialist have candid as well as serious conversations with many celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver.

The Checkup with Dr. David Agus: Who is Dr. David Agus and why is he renowned?

The star of the upcoming show, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, is one of the leading physicians and oncologists in the world. Out of his many remarkable achievements, his work with a new form of cancer treatment is the most revered.

He previously served as Director of the Louis Warschaw Prostate Cancer Center and was an attending physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He was also an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

His bio on his website describes him as:

"Dr. David B. Agus is one of the world’s leading doctors and pioneering biomedical researchers. He is the founding director and CEO of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine and a professor of medicine and engineering at the University of Southern California. A medical oncologist, Dr. Agus leads a multidisciplinary team of researchers dedicated to the development and use of technologies to guide doctors in making health-care decisions tailored to individual needs."

It continues:

"An international leader in global health and approaches for personalized healthcare, Dr. Agus serves in leadership roles at the World Economic Forum and is co-chair of the Global Health Security Consortium. He is also a CBS News contributor. Dr. Agus’ three books The End of Illness, A Short Guide to a Long Life, and The Lucky Years: How to Thrive in the Brave New World of Health, are all New York Times and international bestsellers,"

Apart from his three New York Times best-selling books, he also has another new book, titled The Book of Animal Secrets: Nature’s Lessons for a Long and Happy Life, coming out in the first quarter of 2023.

Prior to The Checkup, Dr. Agus appeared in the 2006 documentary Who Needs Sleep?. His work in Johnny Ramone's battle with cancer is also a notable achievement. He was also a core member of the Biden Cancer Initiative.

The Checkup with Dr. David Agus will premiere on Paramount Plus on December 6, 2022. The first season of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus is expected to have six episodes in total.

