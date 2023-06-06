Who is Edward Shay? All about Bling Empire star Anna Shay's father in the wake of her death

Bling Empire star Anna Shay passed away on Monday, June 5, aged 62 after suffering from a stroke. She was not only known for her appearance on the hit Netflix show but also for being the daughter of Edward Shay, a well-known American businessman.

Her family confirmed the news and shared a heartfelt statement to Variety, expressing their sorrow and admiration for Anna, which read as:

"It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."

Fans of Netflix's Bling Empire loved Anna for her honesty and authenticity on the reality show.

Anna Shay's father Edward Shay was the founder of Pacific Architects and Engineers

Edward Shay was the founder of Pacific Architects and Engineers (PAE), a global defense contractor. Born and raised in Japan, Edward Shay was an American businessman married to Ai Oizumi Shay, who was of half-Japanese and half-Russian descent.

Together, they raised Anna Shay and her brother, Allen. Edward Shay passed away in 1995 and Allen took over as the CEO of Pacific Architects.

Under the leadership of Edward Shay and later his son Allen, PAE became a prominent player in the defense and government services industry. The company's success led to its eventual sale to Lockheed Martin in 2006 for a price of $1.2 billion, solidifying the family's position as heirs to the company's fortune. With her family's wealth and background, Anna was a heiress to the company's fortune.

Anna Shay gained further fame and recognition when she joined the cast of Netflix's Bling Empire in 2021. The show featured her and a group of other Asian-American socialites from Los Angeles, offering fans a glimpse into their extravagant lifestyles. Often compared to the real-life version of Crazy Rich Asians, the show captured the attention and fascination of many.

Despite her affluent background, Anna Shay faced her fair share of challenges and tragedies. In the wake of her parent's deaths, she dedicated herself to taking care of her son. Being part of Bling Empire was a way for her to reclaim her individuality and enjoy life on her own terms. As Town & Country noted in a profile of her:

"Shay says she thought about starring on ‘Bling Empire’ as doing something for herself, after spending years looking after her son, in the wake of her parents’ deaths".

Anna Shay's sudden passing has deeply affected her co-stars and friends from the show, Bling Empire. Kevin Kreider, a fellow cast member, expressed his shock and regret over not cherishing their last moments together as he paid tribute to her on Instagram:

"You never know when your last goodbye will be. So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you."

Kim Lee, another co-star, shared her love and admiration for Anna Shay, describing her as an incredible and unique person:

"This is such a huge shock. I have so much love for Anna. I know that we had issues on the show but in real life, I had such a great connection with her outside of the show. We saw eye to eye, and she gave me so many words of wisdom I will never forget. There’s no one like Anna Shay; she’s an incredible and unique person who was beloved by so many people. My thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”

Anna's son, Kenny Kemp, is now the lone heir to the opulent wealth of the late Bling Empire star.

Poll : 0 votes