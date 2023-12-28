Who is Elijah Blue Allman married to? Net worth and personal life explored as Cher files for son's conservatorship 

Recently, singer and actress Cher made headlines after she filed for conservatorship for her 47-year-old son, Elijah Blue Allman, because of his alleged severe substance abuse issues, reported People.

As per the court documents acquired by the news outlet, Cher wants to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate, alleging that he is currently “substantially unable to manage his financial resources.”

Not only that, but the court documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court also mention that Marieangela King, the estranged wife of Elijah Blue Allman, is unfit to become his conservator as they shared a “tumultuous relationship” which was reportedly “marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

All you need to know about Cher’s son’s net worth and personal life

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cher’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Born to Cher and her second husband, musician Greg Allman (of The Allman Brothers Band) in Los Angeles, Elijah spent a major part of his life in Germany, where he dealt with heroin addiction and Lyme disease.

The musician, who’s the lead vocalist, lyricist, and guitarist of the industrial metal band, Deadsy, made most of his fortune by releasing albums and singles over the years as well as from concerts and tours. Interestingly, Elijah was a co-founder of Deadsy in 1995.

Over the years, Cher’s son dated quite a few celebrities, including actresses Heather Graham, Kate Hudson, and Bijou Phillips. He was also romantically involved with socialite, model, actress, businesswoman, singer, and media personality Paris Hilton.

However, in December 2013, he tied the knot with British singer Marieangela King, professionally known as Queenie and part of the musical quartet KING. She is also the sister of the famous English pop duo Jazzy and Ruby King of Blonde Electra. The couple split in April 2020 and Elijah filed for divorce the next year, which hasn’t been finalized yet.

In fact, earlier this year, the 36-year-old King accused her former mother-in-law Cher of sending four men to her and Allman’s New York City hotel room, to kidnap him, while they were on their way to reconcile the marriage during their 2022 anniversary. King alleged that she and her husband spent 12 days together during this time, as per her latest divorce filing.

In October, the Heart of Stone songstress denied the allegation but said that she would go to any extent to ensure the safety and security of her children, as per People. Interestingly, the Grammy winner did not attend her son’s wedding to King in 2013, Yahoo! reported.

Exploring, in brief, the Cher and Elijah Blue Allman conservatorship drama

On Wednesday, Cher filed for her son Elijah Blue Allman’s sole conservatorship, citing “severe mental health and substance abuse issues,” as per court documents obtained by People.

The 77-year-old songstress said that his son was “currently unable to manage his assets” (which he was due to receive by the end of the year) and thus needed a conservator to secure his property from "loss or injury" immediately.

"Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk," the filing mentions.

The court documents also declared his estranged wife Marieangela King as an unsuitable conservator due to their alleged chaotic past, unstable relationship, and frequent mutual drug abuse and mental health challenges. Cher also claimed that she wishes to get her son “into treatment and get him the help he needs.”

Additionally, the court document mentioned how the You Better Sit Down Kids singer has not been able to discuss the temporary conservatorship matter with Elijah, because of his deteriorating mental and physical health conditions, but still loved him “immensely” and “always acted with his best interests in mind.”

According to People, the hearing for temporary conservatorship is scheduled for January 5, 2024, and a permanent order is set for March 6, 2024.

It is also noteworthy that Elijah Blue Allman used the hashtag #ImprisonmentViaConservatorship in the last couple of his Instagram posts, beginning with December 19, as the New York Post reported.