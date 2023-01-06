Who was eliminated on Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 10? Taco challenge, guests, and more explored

Hell's Kitchen season 21 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, January 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw the cheftestants participating in challenges and creating delicious dishes to impress chef Gordon Ramsay in an effort to keep steering forward in the competition. While some contestants were able to produce the required results, others failed to perfect their dishes, leading to punishments and elimination.

On this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen, chef Abe Sanchez's mistakes throughout the two challenges, the team and the service challenge got the best of him, which ultimately led to his elimination from the competition.

Season 21 of the hit series has been very well-received by viewers. While fans were disappointed to see the show go on a break for a brief time, they are back to following their fan-favorite contestants as the chefs navigated their way to completing the challenges and avoiding eliminations to stand a chance of winning the title.

The official synopsis of the Hell's Kitchen episode, titled Everyone’s Taco’ing About It, reads:

"The final 9 chefs are put to the test creating elevated tacos with various proteins. Actor turned restauranteur, Danny Trejo joins Gordon to judge each of the tacos. Who will make the ultimate taco and impress the taco connoisseur?"

What transpired on this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen?

Tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen started off with the contestants reeling from the previous episode's elimination. Tara addressed her concerns with the team not being supportive of her, with chef Ramsay pointing out that none of her teammates believed in her. The Red Team chefs tried to convince her that wasn't the case, but the contestant got emotional and exited the scene.

The chefs then entered the kitchen for their first challenge. Along with chef Gordon Ramsay, the contestants discussed ways to elevate their food. The host then introduced them to their challenge where they had to elevate a taco using five proteins - chicken, shrimp, fish, steak and beef.

A member from each Hell's Kitchen team had to choose one protein to work with in their taco, the results of which would be judged by chef Ramsay and guest judge-actor/restraurer Danny Trejo. By the end of the challenge, both teams had received a tie score. It all came down to the top 2 dishes of Dafne and Alejandro. The guest judge eventually decided to give the win to the former, leading the Red Team to victory.

While the Red Team members enjoyed a day of zorbing and Trejo's tacos, the Blue Team had to peel corn and make tortillas. The chefs then returned to the kitchen for the service challenge. Special guests for the challenge included actresses and comedians Cheryl Hines and Rachel Harris.

Back in the kitchen, Tara began to scream in an effort to overcompensate, eventually receiving criticism from chef Ramsay himself. Cheyenne suffered a burning incident while Brett received help from Sommer. On the Blue Team, Abe didn't receive a salmon order that delayed the order. While both teams recovered, the host announced that the service was one of their strongest and the team to finish would be declared the winner.

The Red Team eventually won the service channel. The Blue Team then nominated Sakari and Abe for elimination. Chef Ramsay first shocked everyone by calling Brett ahead, however, he shifted the contestant to the Blue Team. He then eliminated Abe from Hell's Kitchen, considering his mistakes throughout the episode.

As his closing statement, chef Ramsay said:

"Abe’s performance tonight was more like a C minus. With only the best chefs left in the competition, his grades just don’t make the cut.”

Hell's Kitchen season 21 has been getting interesting with each passing episode. With only eight contestants remaining, the competition is set to get stiffer as the chefs continue to battle it out with their dishes. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out who will stand victorious in the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Hell's Kitchen every Thursday at 8 pm ET on Fox.

