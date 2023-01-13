Who was eliminated on Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 11? Blind taste test, charity dinner and more explored

Hell's Kitchen season 21 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode featured the remaining contestants participating in a variety of challenges, creating incredible dishes to impress chef Gordon Ramsay and steer forward to stand a chance to win the coveted title and become the head chef of Ceasers in Atlantic City.

On this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen, Brett's constant complaints and mistakes throughout the episode in the challenges cost him his place in the competition. He was the 10th chef to leave the show as chef Ramsay felt he wasn't ready to become the head chef.

Season 21 of the hit competition series began with 18 contestants who gave it their all to create impeccable dishes. While some established themselves as strong contenders in line to win the series, others fell short of impressing the legendary chef and eventually got eliminated. With only 7 chefs left in the competition, it will be interesting to see who takes the title.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled 21st Annual Blind Taste Test, reads:

"Chefs face the ultimate test of their individual pallets in the 21st annual blind taste test challenge; actor Eric McCormack and professional baseball player Justin Turner attend the dinner service for their respective charities."

What transpired on Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 11?

Tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen began with the contestants reeling from the previous elimination. Last week, ahead of chef Abe's exit, chef Ramsay shifted Brett from the Red Team back to his original Blue Team. This frustrated the contestant as he addressed his concerns to Alex.The latter, however, asked him not to complain and prove his mettle to everyone in the kitchen.

For the first challenge, the contestants gathered to compete in a blind taste test. One member from each team had to guess the ingredients fed to them by chef Ramsay correctly while being on a blindfold. Two fellow team members were sitting in a bowl of noodles and if the ones guessing provided the wrong answer, they had to face the wrath of sauces down them from a bucket.

The blind taste test challenge saw a lot of mistakes, which led to the contestants getting a taste of sauces including marinara, alfredo and parmesan. The Red Team managed to take the lead by 1 point, while the Blue Team suffered their fifth loss in a row. While the ladies enjoyed horse riding and a nice picnic, the men had to make macaroons and pipe the cream for a chairty dinner on Hell's Kitchen.

For the dinner service, the Red Team had to cook dinner for Project Angel Food, a charity that cooks and delivers healthy meals for individuals with serious illness. The project is headed by Will & Grace star Eric McCormack and his wife Janet Holden. The Blue Team had to cook for the Justin Turner foundation, headed by the LA dodger Justin Turner. The charity supports veterans and families with life-threatening illnesses.

The Hell's Kitchen teams had to make a total of four dishes prepared exclusively by chef Ramsay. While the chefs got off to a great start with the scrambled eggs, things soon turned dramatic for the teams. The challenge was all about leadership and some contestants. including Brett and Tara, couldn't own the kitchen with their dishes. The dish led by Brett brought out only 11 plates instead of 12 diners.

By the end of the challenge, chef Ramsay nominated Sommer and Sakari as the best in the cook as they led their team well and asked them to nominate two from each team for elimination. Eventually, Dafne and Tara from the Red Team and Brett and Alejandro from the Blue Team were nominated.

Chef Ramsay eliminated Brett from the competition. The host's closing statement on Hell's Kitchen was:

“Attention to detail is vital in a fine dining kitchen. When Brett couldn’t even count 12 plates correctly, I knew I couldn’t count on him.”

Hell's Kitchen season 21 is inching closer to its end. In the upcoming weeks, challenges are set to get even tougher as the contestants try to prove that they are worthy of winning the series. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out the end result.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Hell's Kitchen next Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

