Who was eliminated on Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 12? Double eliminations, Top 5 and more explored

Hell's Kitchen season 21 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw the remaining seven contestants battle it out in individual and team challenges in order to impress legendary chef Gordon Ramsay and keep moving forward to win the coveted title. While some were successful, others failed to perfect their dishes.

On this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen, Tara and Sakari failed to impress chef Ramsay with their dishes and missed out on earning their black jackets and an entry into the top 5 of the competition.

Season 21 of the hit series began with 18 contestants putting their best foot forward in the kitchen, with chef Ramsay guiding them throughout their challenges and dinner service. With the recent elimination, only 6 chefs remain to compete in the cooking reality show. It will be interesting to see who gets a chance to become the head chef at Ceasers, Atlantic City.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"The final seven chefs compete in several challenges to earn their coveted black jackets; two chefs are eliminated."

Top 5 contestants earn their black jackets on Hell's Kitchen

Tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen began with the contestants reeling from last week's elimination. Dafne seemed emotional over bearing a lot of anxiety and pressure over competing and broke down in her room. However, she soon had to get ready for a big challenge to come ahead.

The following morning, the chefs had to gather to prepare decorations for the arrival of some guests. Viewers and the contestants then witnessed people skydiving into the purple carpet on the show. They were the "HK Flyers" who brought along an important message for the cast - black jackets that would be given to the Top 5 chefs, leaving two of them out of the competition.

The 7 Hell's Kitchen contestants - Tara, Dafne, Cheyenne, Sommer, Sakari, Alex and Alejandro - got ready for their first challenge. They had to create a dish using a protein, inspired by their friends, family members and mentors who encouraged and motivated them. While some chefs prepared dishes as a tribute to their parents, others did it for their spouses or guides.

Chef Ramsay then judged each of the dishes. He applauded Sommer for thinking creatively and using the chicken bone to add flavor to the gravy. Thus, the chef received the first black jacket of the season. The judge also loved Dafne's pasta and awarded her a second black jacket. Both chefs then celebrated their win at the Hell's Kitchen lounge.

For the second challenge, chefs Tara, Cheyenne, Alejandro, Alex and Sakri had to create dishes inspired by chef Ramsay's various restaurant menus. The contestants had to create their own version of any one dish from the chosen menu. While presenting his dish, Alejandro impressed chef Ramsay and earned the third black jacket, while the judge chose Alex to be the fourth winner of the jacket.

Tara, Cheyenne and Sakari had to now step it up in the final Hell's Kitchen challenge of the week. They had to create their own version of dishes, perfect pork chop as the ingredient. After the contestants presented their dishes, chef Ramsay asked them to wait in his office while he called the black jacket winners one by one to vote for their favorite dishes and judge them blindly.

By the end of the episode, the black jacket chefs and host decided to award the final jacket to Cheyenne, leaving an emotional Tara and Sakari out of the competition. While Sommer, Dafne, Alejandro, Alex and Cheyenne have made the Top 5 this season.

Hell's Kitchen @HellsKitchenFOX



We're testing their limits in an all-new We found our top 5.We're testing their limits in an all-new #HellsKitchen next week! We found our top 5. 🔥We're testing their limits in an all-new #HellsKitchen next week! https://t.co/xvh59VazSy

Hell's Kitchen season 21 has been an interesting watch so far. As the season inches closer to the end, challenges are set to get even tougher and the contestants will have to prove their mettle to win. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Hell's Kitchen next Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

