Who was eliminated from The Masked Singer season 10 episode 5? Recap and more details explored

The Masked Singer's mystery continued with Elton John night on October 18. Taking center stage in episode 5 were the performers from Group B, including The Hawk, The Husky, The Tiki, and The Royal Hen. The arena was set, the judges brought out their best fits, and the celebrities were honored to be able to pay tribute to this musical icon through their performances. Panelist Robin Thicke kicked off the night with a soulful rendition of "Tiny Dancer", one of the singer's many superhits.

Spoiler warning: This article contains details from episode 5 of The Masked Singer.

Last week, the Pickle was unmasked and revealed to be the popular film personality, Michael Rapaport. The four celebrities belted out impressive classics and dropped more intriguing clues about their identities. The episode ended with the Royal Hen getting the chop and revealing who's been hiding under the mask. The personality behind the disguise was activist and iconic tennis star, Billie Jean King!

The Masked Singer: The Royal Hen unmasked on Elton John Night

Starting in the line-up was the song "Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)", performed by Hawk. His performance, as noted by the judges, could use some improvement. A photograph of Miley Cyrus, with whom he claims to have collaborated, was his second clue. Cole Sprouse, Austin Butler, Pete Wentz, and Corey Feldman were among the guesses made by the judges.

Husky followed his act by singing "Bennie and the Jets", and he received roaring applause for the incredible rendition. Some of the clues in his package included his "strange effect on the female species," insinuating he was a heartthrob. His visual clue also suggested that he had a platinum record. Guesses for his identity included Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, and Babyface.

The penultimate performance on The Masked Singer's Elton John night was a cover of "Philadelphia Freedom". The hints she dropped pointed at activism and also suggested that her follower base is an impressive 90 million.

In another clue, she also said she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama. Guesses included Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Gloria Steinem, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Billy Jean King.

Closing off episode 5 of The Masked Singer was the final performer Tiki, who sang "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road". Through his clues, he confirmed he's a "rockstar" who has sold "over a million records" and been in the inner circles of some of the industry's "biggest names." He stated that his words landed him in trouble several times and also highlighted the turbulent nature of his career.

He also alluded to his good sense of humor. Visually, The Masked Singer's clues showed a Pineapple, a "snooze" alarm, a monkey, a globe, and a skull. The panelists guessed David Lee Roth, Robert Plant, and John Stamos.

Finally, receiving the fewest votes and ending at the bottom, were Hawk and Royal Hen, who then had to face off against each other to "Don't Go Breaking My Heart". Hawk was announced as the winner, and Royal Hen's mask was taken off, revealing Billie Jean King, the professional tennis icon, accurately guessed by Ken.

The upcoming week will be one of wizardry and all things magic, with Harry Potter as the theme. The Masked Singer episode 6 will be released on October 25, at 8 PM ET on FOX.