Who is Ella Stiller? Meet Ben Stiller's daughter as she arrived as her father’s date at Emmys 2022

American actor Ben Stiller brought his daughter, Ella Stiller, as his date for the 2022 Emmy Awards. The awards premiered live on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 8 pm ET on NBC.

The Severence director shares 20-year-old Ella with his wife Christine Taylor. Ben and Ella Stiller looked dapper as they posed for photographs ahead of the live awards ceremony.

This appearance comes two weeks after Ben and Christine were spotted at the US Open following their recent reconciliation. The couple married in 2000 and separated in 2017. However, they rekindled their romance while they were quarantined together during the COVID pandemic.

Ella Stiller's life, career, works and more explored

Ella Olivia Stiller was born to celebrities Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor on April 9, 2002. As someone who grew up around the big screen, she was incredibly passionate about the industry and is now an emerging actress, voice artist and model as well.

Ella was born in Los Angeles, California. Her father Ben Stiller, is an American actor, director, writer and comedian while her mother, Christine, is an actress.

Her paternal grandparents are Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. Her grandfather was a famous American actor, while Anne was an actress, producer, and writer. She also has a younger brother named Quinlin Stiller.

Thanks to her parents and grandparents' careers, it was only natural that Ella Stiller was in the limelight from a very young age. Her first acting experience was when she was in the fourth grade and took part in her school's adaptation of the play Sleepy Hollow.

Ella Stiller made her acting debut on the big screen with the 2014 film Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb. She played the role of a teen driver in the movie along with her brother who played a part of a child on the bus.

Ella, however, is best known for her talents and contributions as a voice artist in the industry. In fact, it is her primary source of income. The artist's net worth is around $200,000.

She earned her first minor voice role while on the set of her father's movie Megamind in 2010. Since then, there has been no stopping her as she has locked in one achievement after another.

Ella was the brand ambassador for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards held in Beverly Hills, California, and appeared alongside her father. The duo also appeared together at the 2017 New York Film Festival.

The 2022 Emmy Awards recognized incredible talent in movies and series. HBO drama Succession entered the night with 25 nominations and bagged three awards. The White Lotus took home three wins and Ted Lasso was the star of the ceremony with five awards, including the Outstanding Comedy Series.

