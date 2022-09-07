Who is Elyse Cizek? TikToker goes viral for asking Trevor Noah to be her boyfriend

Popular South African comedian Trevor Noah was recently asked out by TikToker Elyse Cizek. Cizek is an actor, writer, poet, singer and songwriter. She is well-known for her poetry anthology, Nudity.

On August 24, 2022, the TikToker uploaded a video where she asked Trevor Noah if he would like to go on a date with her. In the video, she is heard talking about herself before giving Noah all the reasons why he should ask her out. She began the video by saying:

“Hi, my name is Elyse. Do you want to be my boyfriend? Okay, we can go on a date first, but my mom says we'd be perfect for each other. I know you live in New York, but I live in Los Angeles, there's a pipeline. You can just come here whenever you want.”

Later in the video, she is seen complementing Noah by saying that she thinks all his jokes are super funny. She also talked about being taller than him, before concluding the video by saying that since both of them are single, it makes them a match for each other.

At the time of writing this article, Cizek's TikTok video had over 210,000 views and 19,000 likes. She also posted the video on other social media handles like Instagram.

While Elyse has yet to receive any reply from Noah, her video has garnered immense support from netizens all over the world, especially in South Africa.

Details about the TikToker who asked Trevor Noah to be her boyfriend

Elyse Michele Cizek is an author, model, actor and singer-songwriter renowned for her book Nudity, which she published in 2016.

Nudity is a collection of poetry that talks about the transformative nature of a woman. Her other book, Watermelon, is also a collection of poems about love and relationships.

Apart from this, Elyse is also an actress and has featured in short films such as Exchange. Additionally, she has starred in commercials for well-known brands like Toast and Lexus: Fall in Love.

Besides starring in numerous music videos, Elyse also has an album called Afterlife.

Netizens go gaga over Elyse asking Trevor Noah to be her boyfriend

Elyse's TikTok upload got a lot of traction from netizens who showered their love on her and wrote about how cute the video was. One user commented:

“Kinda cute? Understatement of the year!”

A lot of people from South Africa went over the moon after seeing this video, and extended support to Cizek. One user commented by saying:

“I'm from South Africa, and I totally stan for this relationship.”

At the same time, others were desperate to know if there was an update to the video, and wanted an answer to whether Trevor Noah has responded yet.

Trevor Noah yet to respond to Cizek

Elyse later posted another video where she talked about how Trevor hasn’t really seen or responded to her. However, she added that the post got her immense love from people on social media.

In the updated video, Elyse spoke about rising to fame in just a week, and mentioned the support she has received from South Africa:

“The video has made itself to South Africa. I've got hundreds of comments from people in South Africa who are just like "Go, Girl!" They're in full support. And everyone's tagging him.”

Although Trevor Noah has not responded to Cizek yet, netizens have been seen tagging the comedian under the post in the hope that he responds soon.

