Who are Emil and Dariel from AGT: All Stars 2023? Cello players are dentists by profession

AGT: All Stars is set to bring back some of the most magnificent acts and performers to have previously graced the stage. As part of the all-star spin-off series, dancers, singers, comedians, musicians, aerialists and more will return to the reality talent show to showcase their skills once again.

Musician pair Emil and Dariel are one of the contestants set to return for another chance at victory. The duo, who are dentists by profession, first appeared on the series in season 9.

AGT: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Meet Emil and Dariel ahead of duo’s appearance on AGT: All Stars

Emil and Dariel entered America’s Got Talent in season 9 and were 16 and 13 years old, respectively. They were the youngest American cello duo to be featured on a national stage at the time.

The two come from a long line of musicians, specifically classical musicians, including their grandfather Leonid Rubanchik, a principal cellist, teacher, and a student of Pyatigorsk.

The upcoming AGT: All Stars contestants started playing the cello at the young age of four as they were home-schooled. A year before they appeared in the reality talent hunt, their music was picked up by 2CELLOS, internationally renowned performers who took to their social media pages to share Emil and Dariel’s videos and appreciated their talent. They were called 2CELLOS Juniors and were invited to perform as guest stars during their U.S. tour in Orlando and Tampa.

Emil and Dariel's AGT journey began in 2014, as they performed a cover of Purple Haze by Jimi Hendrix. They received a yes from Howard Stern, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel, and made their way to Judgement Week.

During their introductory clip, the upcoming AGT: All Stars performers spoke of their grandfather and how big of an inspiration he’s been in their lives. They stated that when he came from Russia, he only had his cello with him. The clip also included their grandfather, who said:

"Sometimes when they play, they make me cry."

The boys wanted to be on a “big stage” for their grandfather as they felt he deserved to see them there.

As part of their quarterfinal performance, they played Satisfaction by The Rolling Stones with the help of a guitarist and a drummer. Their performance earned them standing ovations from Heidi and Mel and they advanced to the semifinals.

In episode 19, they performed Live and Let Die by Paul McCartney and Wings and received another round of standing ovations, and made it to the Top 12. They next performed Aerosmith’s I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing with the help of a backup chorus. However, their journey came to an end, and the upcoming AGT: All Stars performers were sent home.

Their website stated:

"Emil & Dariel Rock Cellos represent a new era in music that join together the past with the future. The orchestral rock duo genre bends the classical cello, taking it to new heights; plugging in and ripping out solos with a ferocity that awakens the senses."

The two not only pursued their musical dreams but also their dream of becoming dentists. Dariel went on to make a name for himself in microbiology and cell science. When Emil isn’t playing the piano, he’s working as a dentist in Lexington, Kentucky.

The two are now ready to appear on AGT: All Stars to relive their cello dreams. Tune in on January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

