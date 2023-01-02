Who is Emmett Flores? All about Gangsta Boo's former boyfriend and Marriage Boot Camp experience 

One-time member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo passed away at the age of 43. She was found dead in her hometown of Memphis on January 1st around 4 pm. Her official cause of death was not made available at the time of writing this article.

The Southern Rap star’s death was confirmed by DJ Paul Kom, a former labelmate, when he took to Instagram and posted an image of her. The comment section was flooded with tributary messages.

Those close to Gangsta Boo revealed to TMZ that the singer’s death appeared to be drug related. She was in the company of her brother at a local concert in Memphis. It was revealed that the rapper’s brother began overdosing on a substance that ended up requiring hospitalization.

Sources close to the rapper told the publication that although the sibling ended up being okay, narcotics were found on Gangsta Boo. It has been believed that “a fentanyl-laced substance” played a role in the rapper’s death. However, it is important to note that the police have not confirmed that this was the reason behind her passing.

Did Gangsta Boo have a boyfriend? Everything to know about Emmet Flores and their Marriage Boot Camp appearance

Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, often kept her relationship away from the limelight. However, avid followers are well aware that she was in a long-term relationship with Emmet Flores at the time of her death.

Emmett Flores appeared on the Marriage Boot Camp series alongside the rapper (Image via Getty Images)

Emmet Flores is best known as the host of the Kush and Chemtrails podcast. He has amassed over 1,508 followers on his official Instagram page where he mostly promotes his podcast.

The couple shared details of their relationship on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition show in 2022. In one episode, the duo appeared before Judge Lynn Toler to discuss problems in their relationship. When asked what Gangsta Boo wanted from Flores, she responded by saying that she wished she would get more respect from her partner. She explained:

“I want him to hear my voice as a Black woman… he always cut me off… he just thinks he knows it all, like when I’m talking he’s automatically thinking of a reply.”

Flores responded to the issue by explaining that their problems stemmed from his insecurity of not having control in situations. He revealed on the show:

“When you say certain things to me, you emasculate me. I got a lot of insecurities about my manhood growing up without a dad.”

The pair were inevitably kicked out of the show after it was discovered that Gangsta Boo was in possession of narcotics. The show’s host Dr Ish Major, a board-certified psychiatrist, television show host and relationship coach, found contraband in the couple’s room.

Following the dismissal. Gangsta Boo slammed Dr Ish in a now-deleted Instagram post by saying:

“This is #mentalhealthawareness month so if you care so much about ppl health, with SO much ‘concern and sincerity,’ why did YOU noticeably allow ppl to be on prescription meds while drinking alcohol in front of you?? Everything was on camera. Don’t pretend like you didn’t know. You actually owe the ppl who suffer from these things in the dark A DEEP APOLOGY. It was a bit insensitive and wrong DOC."

At the time of writing this article, Flores had not publicly addressed the death of his now-late girlfriend on social media.

Poll : 0 votes