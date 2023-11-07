Eric Bauza will now be voicing Jimmy Pesto in the animated sitcom, Bob's Burgers, which airs on Fox. Pesto was previously voiced by Jay Johnston, who was arrested in June this year for being involved in the U.S. Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

According to CBR, Eric Bauza was introduced in the latest episode of Bob's Burgers season 14, titled Bully-ieve It or Not, and Bauza's name was fеaturеd in thе еnd crеdits. Although Jimmy Pеsto has bееn a popular character among thе fans of thе sеriеs, hе was absеnt from thе show during seasons 12 and 13. This happened after Jay was fired from the show for participating in the 2021 riots.

NBC News stated that Jay was arrested on charges of felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder alongside multiple misdemeanor charges. The surveillance footage from the riots revealed that he pushed cops who were attempting to control the crowd and allegedly helped some in attacking the officers.

Bob's Burgers season 14 premiered on October 1, 2023, and new episodes air every day on Fox at 9 pm EST. The series is additionally streaming the episodes on Hulu, where people need to purchase a subscription. The rest of the seasons are also available on Hulu.

Eric Bauza has voiced multiple characters in different animated shows over the years

In an interview with Fulle Circle Magazine, Eric Bauza revealed that he studied film and television, and during his third year of college, he joined as an intern at Spumco. The voice actor revealed that he always wanted to work on animated projects and was a production assistant on the animated web series, Weekend P*ssy Hunt.

He eventually gained recognition for his portrayal of multiple characters in the animated series, The Ripping Friends. He spoke of his journey in the show and said:

"My first real gig as a professional voice actor came as the role of "Future Cat" – a cat from the future that could take telepathic dumps from across the room. For the voice, John thought it would be funny to base it off of a former Spumco colleague, and one of Cartoon Brew's co-founders, Amid Amidi."

Furthermore, Eric Bauza portrayed Spong in an episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender in 2008 and various characters in the Nickelodeon animated series, The Fairly OddParents from 2009 to 2017. He voiced for certain characters in other shows like T.U.F.F. Puppy, Zevo-3, Allen Gregory, Dan Vs., and more.

Bauza also became popular for voicing many characters in Ben 10: Omniverse from 2012 to 2014. He also voiced important characters in various films which started with Surly Squirrel in 2005.

Additionally, Eric was also cast for different characters in films like Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, Batman: Assault on Arkham, The Emoji Movie, and Smurfs: The Lost Village.

In his interview with Fulle Circle Magazine, Eric Bauza further said that he has been a performer and tried to make everyone laugh throughout his life. Speaking of his interest in becoming a voice actor, he said that he was a "smart a*s* at school.

"I'd get into trouble for doing impressions of my teachers, and I would do impressions of cartoon voices, but would never consider them to be anything more than a way to make my friends laugh. I took drama class for onе sеmеstеr, but nеvеr took it sеriously."

Bauza was last sееn as Diddy Kong in Thе Supеr Mario Bros. Moviе, which grossеd around $1 billion at thе box officе this yеar.