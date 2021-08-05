Who is Erica Pelosini? All about the model as she apologizes for yacht pictures with Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, recently made the news after pictures from his yacht trip in Capri made the rounds online. He was photographed hanging out with Rachel Zalis, global director of Casamigos, and models Maria Buccellati and Erica Pelosini, on Friday, July 31.

The pictures created waves on social media as Erica Pelosini went topless during the trip. According to the Daily Mail, Jack Brooksbank enjoyed a dip in the Tyrrhenian Sea alongside his friends. Erica Pelosini reportedly removed her towel and bared it all to soak in the sun, following the swim.

The online community was quick to judge the model for her actions in the presence of Jack Brooksbank, prompting her to issue an apology. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Erica Pelosini apologized to the royal family:

“It [the pictures] led people to make improper suggestions and jump to conclusions and it’s very hurtful that people are thinking this. I’m very sorry if I caused any embarrassment to Princess Eugenie and Jack. It wasn’t appropriate for me to be topless.”

She further shared the reason behind the incident and took responsibility for her actions:

“I usually never go topless, but my bikini got wet and I decided to take it off. I know it does not look right for Jack and his family. I felt very bad for them when I saw the images of him surrounded by three women because his wife was not there.”

The yacht trip took place just a few months after Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son, August.

Following the viral pictures, the latter was criticized for the controversial nature of the trip while his wife was busy nursing their five-month-old son in the royal palace.

Who is Erica Pelosini?

Italian model Erica Pelosini (image via Instagram/Erica Pelosini)

Erica Pelosini Leeman is an Italian model, stylist, creative director and fashion advisor. She is known for her diverse fashion style and specialization in couture clothing.

Erica has been passionate about fashion since childhood and started modeling when she was just five years old. She has previously worked with Giorgio Armani and has reportedly contributed to L’Officiel and Vogue as an art director.

According to the Daily Mail, the model is an associate of Israeli socialite and social media influencer Hofit Golan. She has also been a close friend to Jack Brooksbank for several years.

Erica also has a considerable following on social media. She has an active and verified Instagram account with 190K followers.

Erica Pelosini recently made headlines for going topless during a yacht trip with Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank. However, the model addressed the situation and apologized for her actions:

“We were there as friends and work colleagues having a wonderful afternoon in the Italian sun. Jack is a very dear friend of mine and I have known him for a number of years… We were just a group of friends enjoying a beautiful Italian summer day.”

She also clarified that Jack Brooksbank was missing his family during the trip:

“Jack was speaking about his baby and showing us pictures of him. He looked adorable. He’s a very proud father. One day he told us he was very sad to be away from Princess Eugenie and his son.”

Erica Pelosini also reportedly discussed the situation with Jack Brooksbank. She even assured that Princess Eugenie was well-aware of the trip and was not offended by the presence of her husband’s female friends.

Sarah Ferguson defends Jack Brooksbank after controversial yatch trip

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie (image via Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, immediately defended her son-in-law following the controversial yacht trip. During an appearance on BBC One's The One Show, she called out the critics for their opinion:

“Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of such integrity. He’s just one of my most favourite people, I call him James Bond actually. He’s just a superhero in my book, and he’s a great father, a fabulous husband. He’s never at the front of house, he always likes to be at the back. So, for them to make this story is in fact, of course, completely fabricated.”

She further clarified that Jack Brooksbank was on the trip for professional purposes:

“He works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job, and so, I think it’s really important that we clarify that for Jack’s sake.”

Jack Brooksbank is the brand ambassador of Casamigos tequila. The 35-year old spent his weekend on the Mediterranean island of Capri to attend the UNICEF Summer Gala, a charity ball sponsored by Casamigos.

Jack Brooksbank previously worked as the general manager of the Mahiki bar and nightclub in Mayfair. Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly visited the club in the past.

Jack Brooksbank reportedly met Princess Eugenie in Switzerland. The duo started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2018. Following their engagement, the couple moved from St. James's Palace to Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot on October 12, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. The couple welcomed their first child in February.

