Who is Erick McReynolds? Chick Fil A VP of diversity and inclusion controversy explained

American fast-food chain Chick-fil-a was slammed online after reports of Erick McReynolds being the company's vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion went viral over the internet. The brand has previously opposed same-sex marriages and made public statements about it, becoming a favorite brand for several conservatives.

A statement from McReynolds on the brand's official website read:

Screenshot of Erick McReynolds' message on Chick fil a's website.

“Chick-fil-A restaurants have long been recognized as a place where people know they will be treated well. Modeling care for others starts in the restaurant, and we are committed to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business. These tenets are good business practice and crucial to fulfilling our Corporate Purpose."

The news came to the limelight on May 30 after conservative strategist Joey Mannarino took to his Twitter handle, asking people if they should also boycott Chick fil a for going woke and hiring a VP for DEI.

Joey Mannarino @JoeyMannarinoUS We have a problem.



Chick-Fil-A just hired a VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.



This is bad. Very bad.



I don’t want to have to boycott.



Are we going to have to boycott? We have a problem.Chick-Fil-A just hired a VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.This is bad. Very bad.I don’t want to have to boycott.Are we going to have to boycott?

Then, Mannarino shared an unofficial poll asking his followers if they thought a boycott was a good idea.

Chick fil a has joined a list of brands that have come to the negative media light for their efforts to include people across gender spectrums and backgrounds. Earlier, the wrath of the conservatives was bored by the alcohol brand Bud Light after it partnered with trans actress Dylan Mulvaney.

Erick McReynolds has been a longtime employee at Chick fil a

Women's Foodservice Forum @WFFHQ We are proud to welcome Erick McReynolds, Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at @ChickfilA , Inc., to the WFF Board! Erick's extensive background in Team Building, Public Speaking, and Management will provide a valuable contribution to our organization. We are proud to welcome Erick McReynolds, Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at @ChickfilA, Inc., to the WFF Board! Erick's extensive background in Team Building, Public Speaking, and Management will provide a valuable contribution to our organization. https://t.co/E8HTqNrmO4

Per his LinkedIn profile, Erick McReynolds completed his education at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) and graduated with an MBA in 1998.

As for his work experience, he worked as a Sales Representative at International Paper for three years till June 2001. McReynolds then worked as a Senior Business Analyst at Sprint for five years till January 2007.

Erick McReynolds joined Chick Fil a in February 2007 as a Business Consultant. Since then, he has been promoted to various positions like Team Captain, Director - Service Team, Executive Director (Midwest Region), and Executive Director (DEI).

In November 2021, he was finally promoted to the position of Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and has been serving since.

His profile bio reads:

"Experienced Executive Director with a demonstrated history of working in the restaurant industry. Skilled in Consulting, Operations, Customer Satisfaction, Team Building, Public Speaking, and Management."

Erick McReynolds also spoke at the fall 2022 commencement ceremony of Clayton State University. The university located outside of Atlanta, where McReynolds serves on the Board of Trustees, also described him as the "Vice president with Chick-fil-A, Inc., leading Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DE&I)."

A message from Chick Fil a's DEI section read:

Screenshot of Chick fil a's message on the DEI section on its website.

“When we are better at together, we are better together. One of our core values at Chick-fil-A, Inc. is that we are better together. When we combine our unique backgrounds and experiences with a culture of belonging, we can discover new ways to strengthen the quality of care we deliver: to customers, to the communities we serve and to the world."

The statement continued:

"We understand that getting Better at Together means we learn better, care better, grow better and serve better. Chick-fil-A, Inc.’s commitment to being Better at Together means embedding Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in everything we do."

Twitter reactions on Chick Fil a having a VP for DEI

After the news of Erick McReynolds being the VP of DEI for Chick fil a went viral, Twitterati was divided. Several users slammed the brand for going woke and asked others to boycott it just like they did to Bud Light, Target, and Kohl. Others sided with the eatery for caring about inclusivity and hailed its move.

Hi-Rez The Rapper @HiRezTheRapper @JoeyMannarinoUS I hope people boycott so them lines get shorter for the rest of us @JoeyMannarinoUS I hope people boycott so them lines get shorter for the rest of us

Emberflux (They/Them) @Emberflux imagine waking up from a coma and finding out that conservatives are boycotting chick-fil-a for not being homophobic enough imagine waking up from a coma and finding out that conservatives are boycotting chick-fil-a for not being homophobic enough https://t.co/tPCjk73xjC

Brandon Straka @BrandonStraka As a liberal I boycotted Chick-fil-A.



As a conservative I’ll be boycotting them again.



I will not support any company that pushes the disingenuously named diversity, equity, inclusion agenda. As a liberal I boycotted Chick-fil-A. As a conservative I’ll be boycotting them again. I will not support any company that pushes the disingenuously named diversity, equity, inclusion agenda.

Bobbi Linn Mac @BobbiLinnMac @JoeyMannarinoUS My family spends money at @ChickfilA regularly. It costs us $35-$40 for a lunch but we are happy to support the restaurant. Assuredly, if they pull a Bud Light or even close, that money will be gladly spent elsewhere. I can actually make the recipe at home. I have in a pinch and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @JoeyMannarinoUS My family spends money at @ChickfilA regularly. It costs us $35-$40 for a lunch but we are happy to support the restaurant. Assuredly, if they pull a Bud Light or even close, that money will be gladly spent elsewhere. I can actually make the recipe at home. I have in a pinch and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

@amuse @amuse

chick-fil-a.com/dei twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Sadly, Chick-fil-A is embracing DEI and ESG after being co-opted by race & trans activists who have made it impossible for the organization to reflect the Christian values of its founder. Marxists won't allow belief in Jesus Christ. h/t @lucasmiles Sadly, Chick-fil-A is embracing DEI and ESG after being co-opted by race & trans activists who have made it impossible for the organization to reflect the Christian values of its founder. Marxists won't allow belief in Jesus Christ. h/t @lucasmileschick-fil-a.com/dei twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/76KxPY3Apl

Leanne 🇺🇸🌈 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🌎❤️ @Lcmwriter100 May of the responses to him are that they thought Chick Fil A had Christian values. Apparently, supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion is anti Christian. Fascinating take. May of the responses to him are that they thought Chick Fil A had Christian values. Apparently, supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion is anti Christian. Fascinating take. https://t.co/MGI9gf2XpB

Howard ✡. 🟦 @HowardA_AtLaw Ruh Oh, Chick-Fil-A is trending b/c it announced an inititiative to promote divserity, equity and inclusion.



I guess GOP will be left to eat squirrel they scrape off the grills of their trump trucks. Ruh Oh, Chick-Fil-A is trending b/c it announced an inititiative to promote divserity, equity and inclusion.I guess GOP will be left to eat squirrel they scrape off the grills of their trump trucks.

Harrystotle @HarryFloridian @JoeyMannarinoUS Dude, a private business can do as they please. And an individual can determine if they want to solicit that business. Educate the ppl and let them decide. You are acting like a union going on strike. Simply hiring someone doesn’t mean radical changes are coming. @JoeyMannarinoUS Dude, a private business can do as they please. And an individual can determine if they want to solicit that business. Educate the ppl and let them decide. You are acting like a union going on strike. Simply hiring someone doesn’t mean radical changes are coming.

KB_Crypto @Defi_KB13 @JoeyMannarinoUS What??? This is a normal position for a lot of large corporations. It curates a good culture for the company to succeed and employees to thrive. It has nothing to do with what you’re saying. Do your research before sounding like a kid crying about something they didn’t like 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ @JoeyMannarinoUS What??? This is a normal position for a lot of large corporations. It curates a good culture for the company to succeed and employees to thrive. It has nothing to do with what you’re saying. Do your research before sounding like a kid crying about something they didn’t like 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️

🇮🇱 Bobbie Evans 🗡🛡 @BobbieE20238239 @JoeyMannarinoUS Chick-Fil-A has been dancing around this issue for a few years. This was about to happen. They started hiring gays because of a backlash, then they decided to be open on Sunday. I backed off from them after this. Now it might have to be a total boycott. We know what to do.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @JoeyMannarinoUS Chick-Fil-A has been dancing around this issue for a few years. This was about to happen. They started hiring gays because of a backlash, then they decided to be open on Sunday. I backed off from them after this. Now it might have to be a total boycott. We know what to do.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As of writing, Chick fil a has not responded to the controversy sparked online.

Poll : 0 votes