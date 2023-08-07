Who is Erin Carter? on Netflix: Release date, plot, and more 

Netflix's gripping new mystery thriller Who is Erin Carter? has taken audiences by storm with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting suspense. The upcoming show is set to release on August 24, 2023, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET, and will feature Evin Ahmad of Snabba Cash fame as the titular Erin Collantes.

Who is Erin Carter? revolves around a British woman who is a teacher in Spain and has been living a double life. The summary of the limited series, as per IMDb, states,

"Erin Collantes, a British teacher in Spain who finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery. When one of the robbers claims to recognize her, her life threatens to unravel. In Palomino, a town of secrets, she must fight to clear her name and protect her family."

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, producer of Netflix's fantasy drama series The Witcher, and Jack Lothian from ITV show Doc Martin, will be running the show, which shall produce eight episodes in its first season. Ashley Way and Bill Eagles will be directing it.

Netflix's Who is Erin Carter? reveals dark secrets about a Spanish teacher

The upcoming female-led action thriller by Netflix was announced earlier in the year as part of the action movies and shows slated for 2023, although Variety had revealed the thriller series in 2022. Who is Erin Carter? offers a peek into the real life of Erin Carter--a mother, wife, and school teacher--played by Evin Ahmad, who previously appeared in Netflix's The Rain.

The official trailer, which was released on August 3, 2023, depicts Erin concealing her identity while starting a new life in Barcelona. She gets stuck between a robbery at a departmental store and ends up using her excellent combat skills, something that sets the ball rolling. Carter is questioned by officials, who say,

"You've handled yourself pretty well."

Set amid the gorgeous terrain of Spain, Carter is shown to take classes as a history teacher. The shots shift to high-speed car chase sequences, pistol chambers loading, and burying of bodies. Erin navigates a secret well hidden from her husband and daughter, and viewers see a glimpse of their relationship crumbling as she continues to hide her real identity.

Fangirlish @fangirlish pic.twitter.com/VLojokWuca Who is Erin Carter? looks like our favorite kind of TV show -- the one where a seemingly normal woman turns action-movie badass. Here's the trailer: bit.ly/3DMfSzx

Originally titled Palomino, Who is Erin Carter? the series features Carter's husband of two years, Jordi, played by Sean Teale (Rosaline), and her daughter Harper, portrayed by newcomer Indica Watson.

Other cast members include actors Douglas Henshall (Shetland) as Daniel Long, Susannah Fielding (This Time with Alan Partridge) as Olivia, Charlotte Vega (Wrong Turn) as Penelope, Pep Ambros (Matadero) as Emilio, and Jake Fairbrother (Skyfall) as Bruno.

Who is Erin Carter? Production companies and more

The biggest selling point of the series at the moment is the fact that the project is being led by Left Bank Pictures, a company that has worked with The Crown, and is presently involved with the production of its upcoming season.

Additionally, the executive producers of the series include Andy Harries, Naula O'Leary, Rob Bullock, Jack Lothian, and Sharon Hughff.

While the principal photography took place in Barcelona, Spain, the crew shot in Folkestone, United Kingdom as well, according to Twitter.