Who are escapist duo Henry and Klauss? AGT contestants have been practicing illusionism for 15 years 

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) aired its sixth episode on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on NBC. Many contestants showcased their incredible talent in music, dance, magic, acrobatics, and much more. Some managed to impress the judges and live audience with their skills and moved forward in the competition.

Henry and Klauss dazzled the audience with their escape illusion. The duo call themselves "brothers of souls" and have been working on this art form for the past 15 years. Their audition initially scared the judges, but their swift escape left a strong impression.

AGT duo Henry and Klauss delivered an impressive escape performance

The judges were curious when they saw a big box come in before the AGT contestants made their way to the stage. Henry and Klauss introduced themselves as the first escape duo and mentioned that they have been friends for over 15 years. The duo met each other at a performance club and have been performing together ever since.

Henry and Klauss are modern illusionists from Brazil who seek the help of technology to create a variety of illusions and magic tricks. The legendary duo holds a world record for floating on one of Sao Paolo's busiest streets for more than four hours. They also represented their country on a tour of the United States and performed in a number of shows at the Magic Castle club in Hollywood.

The "Brazilian international champions of illusionism" have also held numerous other global records in levitation, magic, and technique. In an interview with G Show, the AGT duo opened up about performing their escapism on television and other stages. They said:

“Representing Brazil in any field is always a great responsibility and honor, but to represent Brazil in the biggest illusionistic showhouse in the world is truly the realization of a dream, and proof that all the effort and dedication has paid off.”

They continued:

“Our innovative work within illusionism is attracting attention and being valued even in the country of David Copperfield, considered the greatest illusionist in the world.”

The AGT contestants revealed that their plan to bring more technology-based illusionism has been extremely successful. The duo said:

“We understand that the world has changed considerably, and illusionism has not followed this change. With that, it began to lose people's attention. This movement regained the public's attention and desire to enjoy illusionism again.”

Both Henry and Klauss have a joint Instagram account with over 17K followers. They also possess individual accounts on the social media platform, with Henry having 102K followers and Klauss having 96.4K followers. They share their tricks, escape illusions, practice sessions, gigs, and more on their page.

With a career spanning 15 years, the AGT duo has won several national and international awards.

America's Got Talent has been renewed for the 17th year in a row. Some of the contestants who made their debut on the AGT stage have since become household names that are recognized all over the world.

Readers can tune in to America's Got Talent next week on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 on NBC.

