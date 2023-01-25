Who did Esme Bianco play in Game of Thrones? Role and character explored amid Marilyn Manson lawsuit settlement

British actress Esme Bianco has reached an out-of-court settlement with disgraced musician Marilyn Manson aka Brian Hugh Warner, whom she accused of s*ual assault.

On January 24, the 40-year-old star's lawyer Jay Ellwanger told Rolling Stone about the settlement, stating:

“Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc. in order to move on with her life and career.”

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

As of this writing, the terms of their settlement remain unknown.

In 2021, Esme Bianco filed a s*xual assault lawsuit against Manson and his business, Marilyn Manson Records, Inc. In it, she alleged that the Sweet Dreams singer r*ped and s*xually battered her, adding that he had breached California's human trafficking laws.

Esme Bianco played Ros in Game of Thrones

Esme Bianco appeared in HBO's Game of Thrones as Ros, a s*x worker from the North. Her first appearance came in season 1 of the show when she was seen entertaining Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) in a brothel outside of Winterfell.

Her character made a recurring appearance until season 3 when Ros was killed by Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) with a crossbow.

Her character was believed to be the first one that was not inspired by George RR Martin's books, which the show was based on. Bianco appeared as Ros in about 14 episodes of the hit HBO show and then received a call from the creators, informing her about her character's unfortunate fate.

Although she mentioned that her character's end was "better than the alternatives," she was furious that Ros died at the hands of Joffrey.

Esme Bianco's lawsuit against Marilyn Manson

Esme Bianco was one of the many women who came forward and accused Marilyn Manson of s*xual abuse. This came after actress Evan Rachel Wood alleged on Instagram that he had abused her as well.

A detailed complaint by Bianco, as per Deadline, states:

“Mr. Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce s*xual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions. Mr. Warner r*ped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011.”

The lawsuit also detailed the alleged ways in which Marilyn Manson had abused her, while she was unconscious. It mentioned that he began "spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping" her for his s*xual gratification without her consent.

Esme Bianco met Manson while she was in London. Reportedly, he convinced the actress to move to Los Angeles to star in a music video and film that eventually never got made.

The lawsuit claims that Manson "inserted himself" in Esme's visa process and threatened to "withdraw support if she displeased him."

She further said that at one point he prevented her from escaping by locking her in a bedroom. Bianco also claimed that Manson forced her to do free labor for him by cooking for him, maintaining his apartment, and singing on an album, all of which were in violation of the state's laws against trafficking.

Manson's attorneys have repeatedly denied claims of him s*xually abusing any of the individuals that came forward and spoke up against him. In the case of Esme Bianco, his lawyer stated that the lawsuit was filed only after Manson refused to be "shaken down" and "give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred."

More details about the settlement between Marilyn Manson and Bianco are now awaited.

