Who is Everlast? All about the rapper as wife, Lisa Schrody, files for divorce

Everlast’s wife, Lisa Schrody, recently filed for divorce. Schrody filed divorce documents at a California courthouse on March 23 after 13 years of marriage.

TMZ acquired the documents, which list the date of separation as December 8, 2021, and mentioned irreconcilable differences as the reason for separation. Schrody is also seeking spousal support in the documents and wants to terminate the court’s ability to provide support to the rapper.

Everlast tied the knot with Schrody in May 2009, and they have two daughters, Laila and Sadie.

In brief about Everlast

His debut album, Forever Everlasting, was released in 1990 and was a commercial failure. He then collaborated with DJ Lethal and Danny Boy to form the hip-hop trio House of Pain.

The trio was signed to Tommy Boy Records and released their self-titled debut album in 1992. They toured with rap and alternative rock bands like Ramones, Beastie Boys, and Rage Against the Machine. The group disbanded in 1996, and he pursued his solo career.

His 1998 album, Whitey Ford Sings the Blues, received a positive response from the audience, and its lead single, What It’s Like, became a popular track. He then collaborated with Santana on the song Put Your Lights On on the latter’s 1999 album, Supernatural.

However, his next album, Eat at Whitey’s, failed in the United States, although it was certified gold and received decent feedback. He then signed with Island/Def Jam in 2003 and released his fourth solo album, White Trash Beautiful, in 2004.

The 52-year-old once again teamed up with DJ Lethal and Danny Boy in 2006, forming the hip-hop group La Coka Nostra. They were joined by Ill Bill.

The singer was chosen to do the theme song for the 2007 TV show Saving Grace. The song was also included in his fifth solo album, Love, War, and the Ghost of Whitey Ford. The album was released in September 2008.

La Coka Nostra’s debut album, A Brand You Can Trust, was released in July 2009 and featured guests like Immortal Technique, Q-Unique, Snoop Dogg, and others. His sixth solo album, Songs of the Ungrateful Living, was released in October 2011. He then left La Coka Nostra in 2012 to take care of his daughter’s medical issues.

Everlast and Eminem were featured together on a Busta Rhymes track in 2013, and his acoustic album, The Life Acoustic, was released in August 2013. He then released a Warporn mixtape with Divine Styler and Sick Jacken in 2017, and his seventh studio album, Whitey Ford’s House of Pain, was released in September 2018.

