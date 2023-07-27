Who are Ez Mil's parents? All about the rapper as he signs with Eminem and Dr. Dre

Ez Mil has recently joined Eminem and Dr. Dre's record labels, which include Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records. Mil has released several singles since 2017, alongside three albums between 2020 and 2022. His father, Paul Sapiera, was also a musician, and his mother's name was Hazel Miller.

Mil confirmed the news of his joining Eminem and Dr. Dre's record labels through Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with both rappers.

The official website of Shady Records also shared the news, stating that a deluxe version of his new LP titled DU4LI7Y: REDUX is scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023. The projects also include a single titled Realest, featuring Eminem.

Mil released the music video for his song Up Down in February this year, and it received decent feedback from Eminem's fans, who witnessed the similarities in the percussive flows. Eminem also heard the song, and Mil went to Los Angeles to meet him and Dr. Dre.

The trio then recorded Realest, and as per the website, Eminem is planning to help Ez Mil reach the same position that he holds today.

Ez Mil has pursued a successful career as a rapper in the last few years

Ez Mil's father, Paul Sapiera, was a musician and a member of the band, Rockstar. Mil is currently a resident of Las Vegas, and his siblings include a sister named Raynn. Mil's father was one of the reasons he developed an interest in music.

In December 2020, Mil told Wish USA that he was raised in an environment where he was exposed to rock music. He added that his music has always been about hip-hop and R&B, and it is because he wanted to explore these genres by himself.

He joined FFP Records at the beginning of his career and released three albums, including Act 1, Resonances, and DU4LI7Y. His single Panalo from his debut album Act 1 is one of his most popular releases. Radio station DWNU shared the single on its YouTube channel in January 2021 and received around 30 million views.

The single was first released in 2020, but it was the YouTube video that made it popular. The song was also involved in controversy for lyrics that spoke false facts about Lapu-Lapu's death.

Mil eventually apologized for the song during his appearance on a show, saying that he was "sorry for putting false sources in their history as Filipinos." He further stated:

"Because in terms of the rhythming pattern, I always go to his dilemma or doubt in my head in terms of when I'm closing out a song. Am I gonna close it out with absolute truth or am I gonna make people talk about it? That's like me weighing the options."

In an interview with ABS-CBN News in February 2021, his manager, Hbom Segovia, also said:

"Ez Mil and his management have maintained that he had already issued his apology regarding the issue in an interview last Feb. 1."

Apart from rapping, Ez Mil is also an expert at playing piano and guitar and is a big anime fan. Mil was also a recipient of a Wish 107.5 Music Award in the category of the Wishclusive Hop-hop Performance of the Year in 2022.