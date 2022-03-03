Who did Farrah Forke play on 'Wings'? Tributes pour in as actress dies after cancer battle

Farrah Forke recently passed away at the age of 54. The American actress was mostly known for her performance in NBC’s Wings.
A family friend confirmed that the TV star died at her Texas home on February 25 following a battle with cancer.
An official statement from family members is still awaited, and details on her funeral are yet to be revealed.
Farrah Forke’s character in Wings
Farrah Forke played the role of Alex Lambert in Wings. She first appeared in Season 4 and eventually became a main character in Season 5. However, she left at the end of the season. She did return for a brief guest appearance the following season.
Forke's Wings character, Alex Lambert, is a former helicopter pilot who lives on Nantucket and dates Brian Hackett. She had previously flown U.S. Army Apache helicopters in Desert Storm. Although she rebuffed the attention of the Hackett brothers, she later fell for Brian.
She and Brian lived together for some time. After spending a night in New York with Joe and an old friend, Alex throws him out of the apartment and leaves Nantucket.
Alex later returned to resolve some of the bitterness in their breakup. The pair briefly got back together but decided to go their separate ways in the end.
The journey of Farrah Forke
Born on February 12, 1968, Farrah Forke made her acting debut with a role in a Texas production of the musical The Rocky Horror Show. She then shifted to New York City. After studying acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute, she made her film debut with Brain Twisters in 1991.
Forke continued to appear in other films like Disclosure, Heat, Ground Control, Journey to the Center of the Earth, and more. She gained recognition for her appearance as Alex Lambert on the NBC sitcom, Wings.
Forke had a recurring role as Mayson Drake in the superhero television series, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. She also voiced the character of Big Barda in two episodes of Batman Beyond and one episode of Justice League Unlimited.
The Corpus Christi, Texas native then played the role of Carey in the 1995 CBS sitcom, Dweebs. She also portrayed a prep school teacher in NBC’s Mr. Rhodes from 1996 to 1997. She then appeared in the Fox sitcom Ned and Stacey alongside her old cast member from Wings, Thomas Haden Church.
Forke was a resident of Houston, Texas, where she raised her twin sons and made occasional appearances at comic book conventions.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Farrah Forke’s name became familiar to almost everyone in the US thanks to her flawless performances in films and TV series over the years. People expressed their grief on social media when they heard about her death.
Forke is survived by her mother, stepfather, two sons, and three sisters.