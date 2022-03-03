Who did Farrah Forke play on 'Wings'? Tributes pour in as actress dies after cancer battle

Farrah Forke recently passed away at the age of 54. The American actress was mostly known for her performance in NBC’s Wings.

A family friend confirmed that the TV star died at her Texas home on February 25 following a battle with cancer.

An official statement from family members is still awaited, and details on her funeral are yet to be revealed.

Farrah Forke’s character in Wings

Farrah Forke played the role of Alex Lambert in Wings. She first appeared in Season 4 and eventually became a main character in Season 5. However, she left at the end of the season. She did return for a brief guest appearance the following season.

Forke's Wings character, Alex Lambert, is a former helicopter pilot who lives on Nantucket and dates Brian Hackett. She had previously flown U.S. Army Apache helicopters in Desert Storm. Although she rebuffed the attention of the Hackett brothers, she later fell for Brian.

She and Brian lived together for some time. After spending a night in New York with Joe and an old friend, Alex throws him out of the apartment and leaves Nantucket.

Alex later returned to resolve some of the bitterness in their breakup. The pair briefly got back together but decided to go their separate ways in the end.

The journey of Farrah Forke

Farrah Forke was popular for her appearance in the NBC sitcom, Wings (Image via Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images)

Born on February 12, 1968, Farrah Forke made her acting debut with a role in a Texas production of the musical The Rocky Horror Show. She then shifted to New York City. After studying acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute, she made her film debut with Brain Twisters in 1991.

Forke continued to appear in other films like Disclosure, Heat, Ground Control, Journey to the Center of the Earth, and more. She gained recognition for her appearance as Alex Lambert on the NBC sitcom, Wings.

Forke had a recurring role as Mayson Drake in the superhero television series, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. She also voiced the character of Big Barda in two episodes of Batman Beyond and one episode of Justice League Unlimited.

The Corpus Christi, Texas native then played the role of Carey in the 1995 CBS sitcom, Dweebs. She also portrayed a prep school teacher in NBC’s Mr. Rhodes from 1996 to 1997. She then appeared in the Fox sitcom Ned and Stacey alongside her old cast member from Wings, Thomas Haden Church.

Forke was a resident of Houston, Texas, where she raised her twin sons and made occasional appearances at comic book conventions.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Farrah Forke’s name became familiar to almost everyone in the US thanks to her flawless performances in films and TV series over the years. People expressed their grief on social media when they heard about her death.

Tim Daly @TimmyDaly HUMANS!!! Saddened to hear of Farrah Forke’s passing. I'm sending love to her friends and family. HUMANS!!! Saddened to hear of Farrah Forke’s passing. I'm sending love to her friends and family. https://t.co/pJbNeqLaIm

Kid Phantasm @cbbruuno RIP Farrah Forke. I like the Alex character in Wings. Wish she had stuck around. RIP Farrah Forke. I like the Alex character in Wings. Wish she had stuck around. https://t.co/QfKaQUgGt0

Hi! Bob @BowenTsufan



There two women that caught my eye and caused me to watch their shows.

RIP Farrah. One of my tv crushes has passed. Farrah ForkeThere two women that caught my eye and caused me to watch their shows. @kirstiealley Cheers and Farrah Forke WingsRIP Farrah. One of my tv crushes has passed. Farrah Forke There two women that caught my eye and caused me to watch their shows. @kirstiealley Cheers and Farrah Forke WingsRIP Farrah.

George Pennacchio @abc7george

She passed away last week from cancer at just 54 years old.

Forke was best known for her work on TV’s “Wings.” R.I.P. to actress Farrah Forke.She passed away last week from cancer at just 54 years old.Forke was best known for her work on TV’s “Wings.” R.I.P. to actress Farrah Forke. She passed away last week from cancer at just 54 years old. Forke was best known for her work on TV’s “Wings.” 🙏 https://t.co/UBNSW4o8Yi

David Kaufman @DavidKaufman23

I am devastated right now. Farrah Forke was truly one of the kindest, sweetest humans I ever worked with. Although our time together on "Dweebs" was short, the fun we had together made memories that will forever live with me. I'm so sorry, Farrah. Say hi to Peter for me. I am devastated right now. Farrah Forke was truly one of the kindest, sweetest humans I ever worked with. Although our time together on "Dweebs" was short, the fun we had together made memories that will forever live with me. I'm so sorry, Farrah. Say hi to Peter for me. 😢💔 https://t.co/KYKtz79aau

Sumner @diamondlass99 Farrah Forke, who co-starred on the long-running NBC sitcom “Wings,” died of cancer on Feb. 25 in her Texas home, a family friend confirmed to Variety. She was 54. Farrah Forke, who co-starred on the long-running NBC sitcom “Wings,” died of cancer on Feb. 25 in her Texas home, a family friend confirmed to Variety. She was 54.😢 https://t.co/3l9dvo2C70

Jeff Greenberg @JeffGreenbergCD Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE Farrah Forke Dies: ‘Wings’ & ‘Lois & Clark’ Actress Was 54 deadline.com/2022/03/farrah… Farrah Forke Dies: ‘Wings’ & ‘Lois & Clark’ Actress Was 54 deadline.com/2022/03/farrah… This is so tragic. Farrah Forke was indeed fierce, as an actress with enormous presence and as an incredible person. We loved working with her when she joined the cast of Wings where it was always joyous to be around her. RIP sweet Farrah 🤍🤍🤍 twitter.com/deadline/statu… This is so tragic. Farrah Forke was indeed fierce, as an actress with enormous presence and as an incredible person. We loved working with her when she joined the cast of Wings where it was always joyous to be around her. RIP sweet Farrah 🤍🤍🤍 twitter.com/deadline/statu…

Corey Feldman @Corey_Feldman VERY SAD NEWS, A FUNNY & TALENTED WOMAN WHO WAS A DEDIC8ED WORKER & NICE PERSON 2 WORK WITH PASSED 2DAY! SHE WAS MY COSTAR ON #DWEEBS 4 ⁦ @CBS #RIPFARRAHFORKE Farrah Forke, Helicopter Pilot Alex Lambert on 'Wings,' Dies at 54 - The Hollywood Reporter apple.news/AVGiAQSF2QwinQ… VERY SAD NEWS, A FUNNY & TALENTED WOMAN WHO WAS A DEDIC8ED WORKER & NICE PERSON 2 WORK WITH PASSED 2DAY! SHE WAS MY COSTAR ON #DWEEBS 4 ⁦@CBS⁩ #RIPFARRAHFORKE Farrah Forke, Helicopter Pilot Alex Lambert on 'Wings,' Dies at 54 - The Hollywood Reporter apple.news/AVGiAQSF2QwinQ…

Forke is survived by her mother, stepfather, two sons, and three sisters.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh