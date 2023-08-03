Who was Father Mark Beard? Tributes pour in as St. Helena Catholic Church pastor dies in car accident

Father Mark Beard, a pastor at Amite’s St. Helena Catholic Church in Louisiana, died in an automobile accident on Wednesday, August 2. Bishop Michael G. Duca shared the news on the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge’s Facebook page. The Bishop asked everyone to pray for Father Mark and his family, friends, and parishioners mourning his loss.

The car accident reportedly occurred around 1.30 pm on Interstate 55, north of the state lines between Louisiana and Mississippi. It was confirmed by law enforcement that a deadly wreck occurred in the area, which led to the death of a Catholic priest.

Mississippi Highway Patrol’s early reports claimed that Father Mark was driving south on Interstate 55 when his car went off the highway and hit a median before running into a culvert. The pastor’s car overturned, and Father Mark Beard died on the spot from the crash.

Close friends of Father Mark told a local outlet that he owned a property in Mississippi and visited it often. A Rosary in honor of Father Mark was held at St. Helena Catholic Church on the evening of August 2.

Father Mark Beard used to be skeptical before his conversion

Father Mark Beard was from Louisiana’s Baton Rouge. He graduated from Baton Rouge’s Catholic High School and later attended Louisiana State University (LSU) for college.

As per his friends’ statement, Mark decided he wanted to become a priest while he was on vacation. They added that Father Mark did some remarkable philanthropic work in Amite as a pastor. His friends described him as an incredible person who genuinely cared about everyone’s souls.

In an interview with Medjugorje Miracles back in 2010, Father Mark said that his life radically changed during a trip to Medjugorje, a village located south of Herzegovina and Bosnia. His conversion to Catholicism started when he went there and was an “angry skeptic” who intended to disprove religious visionaries.

Mark was ordained in 2009. He eventually became a prominent religious leader in Amite. Father Mark delivered benedictions at Governor John Bel Edwards’ first and second inaugurations. His tragic death came three days after his final sermon on Sunday, July 30.

Tributes pour in after Father Mark dies in a car accident

People who knew Father Mark Beard and attended his sermons were heartbroken after learning of his death. They sent their kind words and condolences to Father Mark's family.

People mourn Father Mark's death and pray for his soul. (Image via Facebook/Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge)

It appears that Father Mark Beard genuinely brought peace and happiness to many devotees and was loved by all. Several people posted about him on Wednesday, August 2, stating that he will be remembered.