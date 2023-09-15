Who was Fernando Botero married to? All about his wives and kids as acclaimed Colombian artist dies aged 91

Artist and sculptor Fernando Botero recently passed away on September 15, 2023, at the age of 91. His close friend and co-owner of the Houston gallery Art of the World, Mauricio Vallejo, confirmed the news. Botero had previously contracted pneumonia and Parkinson's disease and was hospitalized at the time of death.

Botero's last marriage was to Sophia Vari, and they tied the knot in 1978. However, they did not have any children over the years. Before Vari, Botero was married to Gloria Zea and Cecilia Zambrano.

Meanwhile, Sttelland Boutique shared a Facebook post and wrote:

"I drew his portrait a few days ago for a project I'm working on, so it's sad to hear of his passing today, however there is no doubt that he is a great Colombian artist who leaves us an admirable legacy."

Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club wrote on Facebook that Botero's pieces were featured across their property. They further stated:

"While we are saddened by his passing, we choose to remember and cherish the joy and inspiration his art has brought to our lives. His presence will forever remain with us, a testament to the enduring power of creativity."

Fernando Botero had three children with his first wife

Dicy Trends revealed that Fernando Botero's first marriage was with Gloria Zea. She served as the cultural promoter and director of the Museum of Modern Art in Bogota for around 46 years. She was also the Minister of Culture of Columbia between 1974 and 1982.

The duo tied the knot in 1955 and became the parents of three children. They divorced in 1960, and Botero remained a resident of New York for some time.

Fernando then tied the knot with Cecilia Zambrano in 1964. The profession of Cecilia has not been revealed until now. However, she and Fernando became the parents of a son in 1974. Unfortunately, the child died in a car accident in 1979.

Four years before the child's death, Fernando and Cecilia separated, but the reason behind it was not revealed.

Fernando then exchanged vows with Sophia Vari in 1978, and they kept traveling between Paris and Monte Carlo, residing in both places at the same time.

Sophia was also a painter and sculptor, like her husband. She passed away on May 5, 2023, after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Fernando Botero's painting work received a lot of praise over the years

Fernando Botero finished his schooling at Antioquia Ateneo and the Jesuit School of Bolivar. He then enrolled at the Liceo de Marinilla de Antioquia. Botero started his career as a set designer and newspaper illustrator.

Soon after, he started to organize exhibitions, one of which took place at the Leo Matiz Gallery. He spent a lot of time in Paris over the years and organized more than 50 exhibitions in his successful career. His works featured family and maternity-related themes, and a few of them appeared in The Circus Collection.

Fernando Botero also donated a majority of his works to famous spots like the Museo Botero and the Museum of Antioquia. His sculpture La paloma de la paz was also one of his famous works, and it was later donated to the government of Colombia.