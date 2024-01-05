Who are the forbidden children of Poseidon in Percy Jackson and the Olympians? Explained

In Percy Jackson and the Olympians, there's a focus on the idea of 'Forbidden Children.'
These children are born from relationships between the Big Three gods. Zeus, Poseidon and Hades with mortal individuals. According to mythology, these three gods were prohibited from having offspring with mortals due to concerns about their extraordinary strength, which could upset the delicate balance of power among the gods.
This concept plays a role, in the storyline as it is revealed that Percy Jackson, the main character is one such Forbidden Child. Percy's journey, throughout the series is closely connected to his identity as a Forbidden Child.
When he discovers his lineage, it thrusts him into a world filled with politics and imminent conflicts. The accusation that Percy stole Zeus' master bolt is a result of the fear and suspicion surrounding the children of the Big Three gods.
This accusation sets him on a quest, which plays a role in the series storyline highlighting both the immense challenges and unique strengths that come with his divine heritage.
Disclaimer: The article below contains spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
How many children does Poseidon have in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?
In Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Poseidon, who's known as the god of the sea, is portrayed as having many children, but the precise number is not explicitly mentioned in the series.
The main emphasis lies on his two sons, Percy Jackson and Tyson, a Cyclops. Percy is a demigod as he's born to Poseidon and Sally Jackson, a mortal woman. Meanwhile, Tyson comes into existence through Poseidon's relationship with a nymph.
Delving deeper into mythology, it can be witnessed that the mythical creature Poseidon is said to have children who are both mortal and immortal. Greek mythology showcases several children of Poseidon who are known to have profound tales of their journeys and happenings.
They are Triton, Pegasus, Charybdis, Theseus, Cygnus, Aeolus II and Lamia, which is in contrast to what's displayed in the fictional series.
It ought to be noted that the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series deviates from conventional ideas of Greek mythology.
It means that, in the series, Poseidon’s family tree may not necessarily comply with traditional Greek mythology. In any case, both in the series and mythology, Poseidon has many offspring who show how important he is in various mythological stories and his relevance in the Greek pantheon.
What is the meaning of the forbidden children of Poseidon in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?
The concept of “Forbidden Children” in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series encompasses the main characters.
These children are sired by the greatest gods in Greek mythology, including Zeus, Poseidon and Hades among others. The idea of Forbidden Children stems from concerns that their progeny could become too formidable, considering the immense abilities of their divine progenitors.
The series showcased that Zeus, Poseidon and Hades agreed to forge a pact with the Big Three due to several looming circumstances. The decision was majorly influenced due to the rising threats of their demigod offspring, thus refraining their physical connection with mortals. The pact of the Big Three was formulated with several factors in mind.
The Big Three acknowledged the growing imbalance created by demigods, resulting in several hindrances. What further accentuated their fear was the prophecy made Oracle of Delphi that a child of the Big Three might be the cause of peace or destruction, which further aroused terror among them.
The concept underscores the overarching theme of authority and its ramifications. Offspring of specific lineages inherently possess talents that exceed those of many other demigods. That's evident in the early accomplishments and difficulties encountered by Percy in the narrative, where he exhibits extraordinary capabilities with limited preparation.
The forbidden children, in summary, act as a link between man and God in Percy Jackson and the Olympians and must learn to embrace their divine heritage with all its attendant responsibilities.
The point of these stories, though, is not just about what they can do supernaturally but how they strive to fit in a universe where both divinity and humanity are their homes.
What type of child was Percy Jackson originally described as?
In the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, Percy Jackson is initially shown as a 12-year-old boy facing personal struggles like ADHD and dyslexia.
Within the story, these traits are seen as signs of his heritage as a demigod. His dyslexia allows him to read ancient Greek, an ability helpful for a child of the gods. Additionally, his ADHD provides useful battlefield reflexes.
Being the son of mortal Sally Jackson and the Greek deity Poseidon, Percy's development from an uncertain boy to a self-assured demigod is fundamental to the overarching narrative.
Born of a human mother and divine father, he must navigate his identity and destiny while confronting threats to Olympus.
Percy's deep affection for his loved ones is instrumental in revealing his strength, albeit with a touch of vulnerability.
As his skills mature, including mastery over water and communication with sea creatures, testament to his Poseidon descent, so does he. His growth indicates his journey from the sidelines to becoming a prominent leader and hero in the mythical world.
Moreover, throughout the series, Percy’s journey is also characterized by his interactions with other people like Grover Underwood, his best friend and protector, who is a satyr, and Annabeth Chase, a daughter of Athena who accompanies him on his quests.
The things that happen to him in this series are not only formative of his growth but also go towards building up the story as a whole, which relates to the mythological world and the gods.
Rick Riordan crafted the character Percy Jackson, basing it on his son's experiences with ADHD and dyslexia. He mixed genuine life struggles with Greek mythology's fascinating aspect.
This mix gives a special view, as what are usually considered faults in the normal world are transformed into advantages in the series' setting.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 5 will air on January 10, 2024, at 9 pm ET on the streaming platform, Disney+.