Who founded Dance Town Family? Dance group will soon appear in America's Got Talent: All Stars 2023

America's Got Talent: All Stars is set to premiere in January 2023 and is about to bring back some of the greatest talents that the stage has witnessed.

Dancers, singers, aerialists, comedians, and more are ready for another chance at victory. One of the dance groups set to participate in the show is Dance Found Family, who first appeared on AGT season 15.

Dance Town Family was founded by Manny Castro and his wife Lory, who created a unique dance style by infusing Jazz, Ballet, and Latin Ballroom dancing. Their group consists of their children and other dancers.

America's Got Talent: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

America's Got Talent: All Stars contestants Dance Town Family have appeared on multiple TV shows

America's Got Talent: All Stars is set to bring back the Dance Town Family from Miami who previously participated in AGT season 15. What started out as a family dancing together has now turned into an institution that creates and trains dancers and children who are as young as three.

At the academy, they provide classes for Ballet, Latin Ballroom, Hip Hop, Contemporary, and Jazz. They also provide stretching and conditioning classes which help the students develop balance, flexibility, and strength. Students can either enroll for classes in Miami or become a part of their Homeschool Academy.

Dancers from the Dance Town Family have appeared on various television shows, including Jennifer Lopez’s World of Dance, AGT and SYTYCD. They have also made appearances in Paula Abdul’s Live to Dance, the Latin Grammys, the Latin Billboard Awards, Strictly Come Dancing and the European version of Dancing with the Stars.

Jennifer Lopez picked the Dance Town Family for her Super Bowl halftime performance in 2020 and together, they gave a spectacular performance. Lopez’s documentary, Halftime released on Netflix in 2022.

In the movie, it was revealed that the upcoming dance group from America’s Got Talent: All Stars flew to New York just ahead before their performances. Valeska Valencia, the kids’ chaperone said that the pressure was "no sweat" for the Dance Town Family.

Valeska’s son Zachary, who was 13 at the time, has been dancing since he was 6 and was part of the premiere performance, but not the Super Bowl performance. Valeska added that those who didn’t get to participate in the original show were thrilled for their peers. She also said that a huge part of what makes the group so special is Manny Castro and continued:

"Manny Castro trains these kids to be professionals. He trains them to do all styles, salsa, ballet, contemporary, hip hop, jazz, you name it. When they get that call, they’re ready."

The upcoming America's Got Talent: All Stars dance group performed at the premiere of Halftime at the Ripley-Grier Studio and surprised Jennifer Lopez. The surprise left her emotional.

Tabitha D’umo, one of Lopez’s creative directors said:

"When the credits are rolling, the screen is going to magically come up – Lopez has no idea. And then we’re going to re-create that special moment at the Super Bowl for her."

Dance Town Family’s AGT journey

The group appeared on America’s Got Talent season 15 and danced their way through the audition rounds. They made it to the Quarterfinals without having to perform at the Judge Cuts.

Their performance consisted of a Latin dance routine to Bemba Colora by Celia Cruz. Even though they received standing ovations, they did not make it to the next round.

However, the upcoming America's Got Talent: All Stars group came back as a wildcard for the Semifinals and swing danced to Jumpin’ Jack by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Sadly, they did not receive enough votes to make it to the finals.

They are now ready for another chance at redemption as they get ready to compete in America's Got Talent: All Stars that is set to premiere on January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

