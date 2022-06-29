Who is Fred Warner? Meet The Bachelor alum Sydney Hightower's husband as the couple gets hitched in traditional ceremony

The Bachelor alum Sydney Hightower is now a married woman. The reality star walked down the aisle with her NFL player fiancé Fred Warner on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in California.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who is the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL, got engaged to Sydney Hightower in May 2021 after a year of dating. The couple said their vows in front of family and friends in a “traditional” ceremony last week.

Who is Fred Warner, husband of The Bachelor alum Sydney Hightower?

California-born Federico Anthony Warner, aka Fred Warner, is an American football linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers in the National Football League (NFL). He was raised by a single mother, and has a brother and a sister. His parents separated when he was just a toddler.

He began playing football at the age of 7 and he really admired the Dallas Cowboys. While studying at Mission Hills High School, Warner played as a linebacker on the football team and was subsequently named the All-San Diego Section Defensive Player of the Year.

The former Brigham Young University (BYU) linebacker then accepted the invitation to play in the 2018 Senior Bowl on November 20, 2017.

After enjoying massive success over the years, Warner is now preparing to enter his fifth NFL season. Warner signed a record-breaking five-year extension with the 49ers worth $95 million along with $40.5 million guaranteed on July 21, 2021.

As per Pro Football Reference, Warner recorded 137 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three quarterback hits, four passes defensed, one forced fumble, and 0.5 sacks last season. His performance was a career-best and propelled his team forward.

About Fred Warner and Sydney Hightower's wedding

A year after getting engaged, Fred Warner and Sydney Hightower were pronounced husband and wife at a small chapel in Vista, California, in the presence of their friends and family.

Hightower's friends from The Bachelor made it to the wedding. Victoria Paul, Kylie Ramos, Victoria Fuller, Tammy Ly, to Savannah McKinley, and Natasha Parker were present at the wedding to bless the newlyweds. NFL stars Dre Greenlaw, Emmanuel Moseley, Azeez Alshaair, Arik Armstead, Terrell Burgess, Dante Pettis, Kyle Van Noy, and Fred's brother Troy were also in attendance.

The couple met after Hightower, who appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor in 2020, was eliminated from the reality show. Warner slid into her DMs at the advice of his sister-in-law. Recalling their encounter, Hightower told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast:

"His brother's wife FaceTimed him and told him there was a girl on The Bachelor that was his type and his vibe. He thought she was being ridiculous, but he reached out. He waited until I was sent home, and around two weeks later, he found me on Instagram and shot his shot!"

After their wedding ceremony, the couple held a "classy, timeless and simple" reception and then flew to Tahiti for their honeymoon.

