Who is Fred Warner’s fiancé, Sydney Hightower?

Fred Warner has had an outstanding 2021. The 49ers linebacker signed a massive five-year, $95 million extension with San Francisco. He also proposed to his girlfriend, Sydney Hightower, in May.

Hightower is a former contestant on the reality television show "The Bachelor." Sydney was a contestant on season 24 of "The Bachelor," where she competed for Peter Weber's heart. After failing to receive a rose from Weber, Hightower received many well-wishes from the "Bachelor Nation."

Wow. Honored and blessed to remain Faithful for years to come!! Thank you to Jed, John, Paraag, Kyle and everyone for believing in me and allowing me this opportunity. I thank EVERYONE who’s helped bring me to this point in my career. We’re only getting started…. Go Niners🤟🏾 — Fred Warner (@fred_warner) July 22, 2021

Sydney Hightower is a 26-year-old retail marketing manager from Alabama. After announcing their engagement, Fred Warner posted, "When you know, you know." Hightower also expressed her excitement by posting, "05-05-21 It's you and me."

Warner's comment, "When you know, you know," could've been because the couple were only together for less than a year before getting engaged.

Sydney Hightower didn't wait long to move on after "The Bachelor."

Fred Warner's fiance Sydney Hightower

Sydney Hightower made it to week six of "The Bachelor" before being sent home by Peter Weber. The 24th season of the reality television show wrapped up in March 2020. Hightower and Warner began their journey a few months later in September that year.

When asked about the quick turnaround, Sydney Hightower explained her reasoning on Instagram.

"A year ago today I was packing my bags to fly to LA to start my filming for Bachelor, little did I know I was beginning some of the legitimate most crazy, happy, and confusing times of my life."

"Fast forward to one year later and I have this one. Never did I think that I would be so incredibly blessed to know what this fairytale tale love story of ours feels like! Not one day goes by that I am not thankful for what we hace built, and what is to come."

Sydney Hightower and Fred Warner received congratulatory shout-outs from former Bachelor contestants Madison Prewett and Lexi Buchanan after their engagement.

Madison Prewett wrote:

"Shut up, I'm screaming. Screaming, crying, and crying more."

Lexi Buchanan posted:

"Gonna stare at this photo for the next few hours. It's insane how meant for each other you guys are!! Over the moon for you, Syd."

Sydney Hightower has gone from being a contestant on "The Bachelor" to being engaged to the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL. It's crazy how things work out, but like Fred Warner said, "When you know, you know."

