Darius Leonard vs. Fred Warner: Which LB means more to their team?

Darius Leonard and Fred Warner have a lot in common. Both were drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft and both have quickly ascended the ranks to become two of the best linebackers in the NFL. It's a remarkable feat to become one of the best at your position in only three seasons, and both Leonard and Warner appear to have accomplished that.

The year they were drafted and their success on the field isn't the only reason Leonard and Warner are a lot like. Both superstar linebackers are about to be very rich men.

In fact, Warner just recently signed a five-year, $95 million extension, which included $40.5 million guaranteed. Meanwhile, Leonard, according to Adam Schefter, is working on an extension that is expected to be a four-year deal for around $19 million per year. The contracts will make Leonard and Warner the two highest-paid players at their position.

With both Leonard and Warner in the news, it's a good time to debate which linebacker means more to their respective team, isn't it?.

Which of Darius Leonard and Fred Warner means more to their respective team?

Before getting into a discussion on Leonard vs. Warner, it's important to take note that both are elite linebackers, and the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers defenses would be nowhere near as strong without them. Both hold immense value to their team.

Looking at basic stats, Leonard is a bit more impressive than Warner. In his career, Leanord has 416 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and seven interceptions.

Warner's career numbers consist of 367 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks, 14 quarterback hits and three interceptions.

That being said, when you look at more advanced statistics, Warner holds a distinctive advantage over Leonard and most other linebackers in the NFL, for that matter.

Warner's advantage over Leonard is his elite pass coverage. Linebackers just aren't supposed to be able to cover the pass like Warner does.

He's extremely quick, he has a high football IQ, and he can stay in front of NFL wide receivers. Being able to stay in front of a receiver is such a rarity for a linebacker in the NFL.

Warner's advantage

When you combine Warner's ability to play against the run and his ability to cover the pass, it's almost like Warner was built on Madden.

Warner was targeted in the passing game 61 times during the 2020 season. He he only gave up 38 catches for 270 yards. When targeting Warner last season, the quarterbacks were held to a passing rating of 69.7.

As for Leonard, he was targeted 70 times during the 2020 season. He gave up 57 catches for 474 yards. When targeting Leonard in 2020, quarterbacks had a 109.2 passer rating.

Leonard is a better run defender than Warner, but the difference in the pass coverage statistics is staggering. Because the NFL is a pass-happy league and coverage ability is becoming more and more essential, it's clear that Warner means more to his team than Leonard does to his.

However, that's no slight on Leonard. At the end of the day, both players are First Team All Pros and both will be elite level players for years to come. It should also be noted that both players are fantastic locker room leaders.

The Colts and 49ers defenses will both be top-ten units this upcoming season and a big reason for that will be the play of their superstar linebackers.

