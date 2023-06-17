Who is Gabrielle Union? All about Netflix’s The Perfect Find star

Netflix's The Perfect Find is all about a sizzling on-screen chemistry between Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers. Releasing on June 23, 2023, The Perfect Find is an upcoming romantic comedy centring around a 40-year-old woman named Jenna Jones, who is played by Union. This movie is a modern-day take on a modern-day problem - career versus love.

As per Deadline, the film additionally casts Gina Torres, La La Anthony, Aisha Hinds, and Janet Hubert. Directed by the talented Numa Perrier, the synopsis for The Perfect Find on IMDb reads:

"After a high-profile firing, Jenna's fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker - who happens to be her boss's son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she'll risk it all on a secret romance."

The Perfect Find is based on the book of the same name by a former beauty editor Tia Williams.

Gabrielle Union plays Jenna Jones in The Perfect Find, a character who is torn between her career and new beau

In the upcoming film, Union will be stepping into the shoes of a 40-year-old woman who tries to jumpstart her beauty journalist career at Darzine after she is kicked out of her mother's house. In the past, Jones had left her high-paying New York job following a messy breakup and job termination, after which she had determined to do well. However, here is where the surprises await. She falls for her boss's son, Eric, and is torn between a rocketing rise and a prospective romance.

As for Gabrielle Union, she was orn on October 29, 1972, in Omaha, Nebraska. She then discovered her penchant for acting at an early age and starred in teen movies such as 10 Things I Hate About You and She's All That. After graduating with a Sociology degree from UCLA, she made her television debut in the 1990s with Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Moesha, and Friends.

Gabrielle Union's breakthrough came in 2000 with her portrayal of Isis in Bring It On. Her versatility as an actress was showcased in a range of films, including Deliver Us from Eva (2003), Bad Boys II (2003), and Think Like a Man (2012).

In addition to her contributions to the film industry, Union has played an impactful role in television. She was cast as the leading character of Mary Jane Paul, or Pauletta, in the American drama series Being Mary Jane (2013 - 2019), which earned her multiple award nominations.

Over the years, Union's portrayal of a complex, independent woman navigating career challenges and personal relationships resonated with audiences all over the world.

Gabrielle Union inspiring empowerment and representation

Gabrielle Union has not only excelled in her acting career but has also become an influential advocate and voice for change. She focuses on social issues such as gender equity, equality, and s*xual assault awareness. Union has also been a staunch supporter of the #MeToo movement.

Furthermore, she has been a driving force behind projects that highlight underrepresented communities and stories - both in real life and on camera. As such, she consistently plays roles that shatter stereotypes and aspire people of color to step up.

Keeping her advocacy aside, Gabrielle Union, along with Perrier, strives to create a film that uses the age-old rom-com recipe. The director tells Tudum that the motivation of the film is centred around a classic story with a new change, which is why The Perfect Find blends in a combination of all things that caters two the two aspect of the rom-com film.

"We're trying to do something that's classic but also fresh. 100% romance, 100% comedy, 100% honesty and rawness and sensuality. I want to go all the way with everything."

Watch The Perfect Find on Netflix on June 23, 2023.

