Who is Gawr Gura and what happened to her? Memes erupt online as netizens react to VTuber's graduation announcement

VTuber Gawr Gura announced her graduation from Hololive English Myth via an April 15, 2025, YouTube video titled “Important Announcement.” Hololive EN is the largest anime virtual girl streamer agency, according to CBR.

Gawr Gura, who is a female English-speaking Virtual YouTuber who joined Hololive English first-generation “Myth” in September 2020, began by saying she was “sorry” for “worrying” or “upsetting” her fans with the “announcement” of her exit from Hololive EN.

“This has been a very long time coming but today I am here to announce that I will be graduating from Hololive on May 1, 2025, JST. My reasons being disagreements with management and company direction,” Gura explained.

In the wake of the now-viral announcement, netizens have been reacting with memes on the social media platform X.

“Now that Gawr Gura is retiring the LA Dodgers are never winning a game again,” a user wrote.

“WHY’D I HAVE TO WAKE UP TO GAWR GURA GRADUATING?!” another user wrote.

“What the LA Dodgers gotta do to win now that Gawr Gura is graduating,” a person wrote.

Others continued to chime in.

“This is genuinely unfathomable bro making Gawr Gura quit is a worse management move than the Luka trade,” another person wrote.

“4chan getting shut down and Gawr Gura retiring on the same day is like this to some people,” a netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, Hololive English too shared the announcement, claiming they “regret” the same. However, they “deeply respect and support Gura’s decision as she begins her next chapter.”

All you need to know about Gawr Gura amid her graduation announcement

According to virtualhumans.org, Gawr Gura is a VTuber from Japan who debuted on the Hololive English first-generation platform “Myth” in September 2020 alongside other members, including Ninomae Ina'nis, Takanashi Kiara, Watson Amelia, and Mori Calliope.

Gura is the most followed VTuber in the world, with 4.56 million subscribers, and is known for her friendly and likable personality as well as her signature shark hat. Some of Gawr’s characteristic features include struggling with math problems, misspellings, mispronunciations, lack of direction, quick wit, cleverness, laziness, and ambition.

Gawr Gura hails from the legendary lost city of Atlantis and often shares her underwater origins and extensive knowledge of sharks. She also excels in fast-paced rhythm games and often refers to modern-day meme culture. Some of her other skills include a hiragana-only writing style, singing, interacting with the audience, entertaining streams, and more.

Gura has many nicknames like Same-chan, Apex Predator, City Pop Shark, Samegaki, Goomba, Goob, Gooba, and Goobidiba (from Takanashi Kiara). Her birthday is on June 20, and she's between 9,000 to 10,000 years old—though she forgot her exact age after 5,000 years. She also likes eating baby food.

According to the Virtual YouTuber Wiki, Gawr Gura is short and slim with silvery hair, blue streaks, and pigtails tied with shark-shaped hair ties. She has sharp, shark-like teeth and wears a shark-themed hoodie, jacket, socks, shoes, and accessories.

The first Gawr fanart was made by Amelia Watson in 2020. Gura also debuted on Twitter and TikTok the same year. Her first tweet consisted of the letter “a” while she performed a rendition of Tatsuro Yamashita's 1980 city pop single Ride on Time for her debut on Hololive English.

Gawr will graduate on May 1. (Image via X)

In June 2021, Gawr released her first original song titled, REFLECT, that earned over a million views in less than 12 hours. Her other songs include Journey Like a Thousand Years and Myth or Treat, the latter being the first original song of Hololive EN – Myth. Gura also hosted a Super Mario party collaboration stream in September 2021 and formed UMISEA with her fellow Myth members.

Over the years, Gura took several hiatuses citing health-related reasons and underwent many 2D and 3D costume changes as well. Her mascot is called Bloop, her fanbase is known as Chumbuds, and her channel members are identified as MemberShrimp.

More about Gawr Gura’s retirement

On Monday, Gawr Gura took to X and wrote, “I have to talk to you about something tonight” and shared a link to a video on her YouTube channel. On it she announced her upcoming graduation from Hololive EN on May 1, 2025, adding she is “lucky” and “thankful” to have been part of it for nearly five years.

“It’s been an honor and a dream come true… I’ve been able to achieve what I thought for a very long time would be impossible for a girl like me, to feel a part of something and to belong,” she mentioned.

Gura gave a shoutout to her fans for their continued “compassion,” “creativity,” and “dedication” toward her, adding she would “cherish the memories” they had made as a community “forever.” Gawr concluded by saying she was ready to share “one final project” with her fans and was “optimistic for the future.”

Meanwhile, Hololive EN confirmed the announcement via a tweet and wrote they were “endlessly grateful for Gura’s remarkable contributions” and wished her “nothing but success and happiness on her journey forward.”

Gawr is not the only one to announce her graduation from Hololive English in recent times. Nanashi Mumei, Murasaki Shion, Celes Fauna, Minato Aqua, Amelia Watson, Sakamata Chloe, and Tsukumo Sana announced their exit over the last few months.

