Who is Genie Exum? All about the Instagram model arrested for stabbing boyfriend Francis Amor

Instagram model Genie Exum has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in New York. The Manhattan-based social media personality became popular online after flashing her breasts to NYPD cops.

The 22-year-old allegedly attacked her boyfriend Frances Amor following a heated argument which took place inside an apartment on 10th Ave. in Midtown. The incident took place on Monday at around 6:45 pm, according to officials.

Cops confirmed that Genie Exum and Amor, who goes by the name of Baby Boy Pajules on social media, were yelling at each other when Exum got hold of a kitchen knife and jammed it into his arm and back.

Following the attack, her 30-year-old boyfriend staggered into Exum’s luxury Hudson Yards apartment lobby, where a doorman who noticed the wounds called 911.

When questioned by the prosecutors regarding the incidents which took place, the doorman responded that “nothing happened.”

The NYPD said in a statement:

“Upon arrival, a 30-year-old male complainant reported that he had a verbal dispute with a 22-year-old female, when she stabbed him in the arm and back with a kitchen knife.”

Following the attack, Amor was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to recover soon.

Who is Genie Exum, the model who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend?

The Instagram model has acquired a huge following on social media platforms. She often posts selfies on Instagram where she boasts over 34k followers.

Genie Exum also has her own OF account where she charges $10 a month for exclusive content. She describes herself as a:

“free spirit from Alabama with a loud mouth & dirty mind.”

The model appeared at the Manhattan criminal court for her arraignment on Tuesday night. She is currently charged with "assault with intent to cause physical injury along with a weapon." This is considered a Class D felony.

Instagram model Genie Exum walks free without bond (Image via DailyMail)

Genie Exum also posted an Instagram story of herself in the precinct house where she was smirking next to an NYPD detective. She captioned her story:

“They took my phone y’all. I’m on the trap rn. And now they done stop me and I get locked up.”

Genie Exum posts Instagram story of herself at the precinct house (Image via genie.exum/Instagram)

Her defense lawyer Brooke Quincy Meyers from the Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem revealed that her boyfriend had suffered only a few superficial wounds which required three to four stitches. The lawyer said:

“He disclosed to me he was not stabbed. He doesn’t want this case going forward.”

Genie Exum has been released without bail because she has no criminal record prior to this. Judge Michael Gaffey has also issued an order of protection prohibiting Exum from contacting Amor.

Genie Exum is due back in court on December 1.

Edited by Siddharth Satish