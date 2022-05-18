Who was George Carlin? HBO documentary George Carlin's American Dream to revisit the comedian's life and career

Directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, George Carlin's American Dream will pay homage to the famous comedian's life and career. The documentary follows the cultural icon, who is widely regarded as one of the most influential stand-up comedians of all time. It also includes a deep inspection of his personal life.

With an extensive career that lasted for half a century, Carlin headlined 14 HBO comedy specials and made over 130 appearances on The Tonight Show. As an ever-evolving comedian, he held on to his relevance till the end of his time.

Many acclaimed artists from different fields came together for special interviews in this unique two-part documentary. George Carlin's American Dream premieres on HBO Max on May 20 and May 21 at 8 PM ET.

Exploring the multifaceted life of George Carlin

Hailing from New York City, George Denis Patrick Carlin began his career as an average comedian and a wisecracking radio disc jockey with routines like Wonderful WINO and Hippy Dippy Weatherman. Slowly and steadily, however, he improved his comedy and evolved with the times. By the 1970s, he established himself as a provocative and insightful anti-establishment comic hero.

George Carlin is well-known for his pioneering monologue, Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television. In his monologue, he eloquently mocked the use and abuse of seven of the most obscene words in the English language. He was arrested after reciting the monologue onstage in 1972, but the case was dropped by a judge.

New York City radio station WBAI-FM provoked a lawsuit by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) after it aired a taped version of the routine called Filthy Words. The infamous 'Carlin case' was finally settled in 1978 by the United States Supreme Court who ruled that the Federal Communications Commission had the authority to ban unpleasant content in radio and television broadcasts.

Dave Hollingsworth @_daveyH “Never argue with an idiot. They will only bring you down to their level and beat you with experience.”



George Carlin, the late but incredibly fearless comedian, actor, author, and social critic, was born on this day in 1937. “Never argue with an idiot. They will only bring you down to their level and beat you with experience.”George Carlin, the late but incredibly fearless comedian, actor, author, and social critic, was born on this day in 1937. https://t.co/znpkSWXwAm

Car Wash, Outrageous Fortune, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, The Prince of Tides, Dogma, Scary Movie 3, and Jersey Girl marked George Carlin's most prominent and memorable cinematic appearances.

Carlin was felicitated with the American Comedy Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2008. He was voted second on Comedy Central's '100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time' list in 2004, alongside other comic stalwarts like Richard Pryor and Lenny Bruce.

George FKN StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 @strombo He was a champion of free speech and social justice.

And he made truth so stinging and so funny.

George Carlin was born on this day in 1937. He was a champion of free speech and social justice.And he made truth so stinging and so funny.George Carlin was born on this day in 1937. https://t.co/dv1u4TmKeD

His final HBO show, titled It's Bad for Ya, aired just months before he died on June 22, 2008. The show earned the Grammy Award for Best Comedy CD in 2009. Later that year, his memoir Last Words was published.

You can watch the two-part documentary exclusively on HBO Max on May 20 and May 21 at 8 PM ET.

