Who are George Tasker and Mollie Salmon? Love Island alums are now step-siblings after parents marry

Though the British game show Love Island is designed for contestants to fall in love, it has been a different case for George Tasker and Mollie Salmon, who have recently become step-siblings after George's mother and Mollie's father met each other at the show’s summer reunion and decided to get married soon after.

George Tasker has been absolutely supportive of this decision and so has Mollie Salmon. George confirmed the news in an Instagram comment reply to an inquisitive follower saying,

"So basically, absolute madness, my mum has married Mollie’s dad...So now we are stepbrother and stepsister, which is mad."

Mollie and George reportedly held a glass of champagne, celebrating the momentous occasion in St Ives.

Who is George Tasker?

George Tasker was a contestant on the eighth season of Love Island. He was one of the six singletons to take part in the show.

Tasker is a 23-year-old laborer from Cotswolds. Describing himself, George said that he was an "easy-going guy" who liked to make people laugh. George is also an avid Instagram user who often posts pictures of his workouts and other adventures. He also has a loyal fanbase of followers on Instagram.

Tasker is also a huge football fan, as is evident from his Instagram account that has pictures of him and his friends posing at Camp Nou. This information led many fans to link him with Gemma Owen, the daughter of the legendary footballer Michael Owen.

Who is Mollie Salmon?

Mollie Salmon was one of the contestants on Love Island who was popular for her personality and good looks. The British make-up artist was also one of the first ones to make an impression in the show, living up to her self-described nature of "fiery, chatty and a bit of a prankster." Like George Tasker, Mollie is also 23 years old.

Before the game show, Mollie Salmon was also a sales advisor for Charlotte Tilbury in her native place in Southampton. Apart from her job, she was also apparently an aspiring influencer. While her Instagram had 19,800 followers before she entered the show, her stint on Love Island definitely led to an increase in the number.

How did George Tasker and Mollie Salmon's parents meet?

George's mother and Mollie's father met at a reunion of Love Island. The show's purpose is to unite lovers and help singletons find love. Curiously enough, in this case, the parents of the alums found love in each other. George Tasker described their union as:

"They met at the reunion about a month ago and since then got engaged and got married."

The finale of Love Island aired on August 1, 2022. There will not be another season of the show for some time, but there are plenty of takeaways from this particular season, especially with this sweet wedding now being a part of the game show in a way.

Hopefully, the upcoming seasons of the show will continue to unite hearts and be the ultimate place for lonely souls to find love.

