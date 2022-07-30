Who got eliminated in Drag Race Down Under Season 2 premiere? Episode 1 explored as fans complain about production

Drag Race Down Under returned for Season 2 on Saturday, and it was nothing short of entertaining. Ten new queens made their debut, and it appears that the ongoing season will be more fiery than previous seasons. While there were fans who enjoyed the first episode, many complained about the production quality.

Season 2 of Drag Race Down Under was titled Grand Opening. Ten queens took the stage, competing in a variety of challenges such as a maxi challenge and a lip sync performance. At the end of the episode, Sydney-based drag queen Faux Fur was eliminated from the competition and lost her chance to compete for the title. Episode 1 also featured two guest judges, Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin.

After watching the episode, viewers were left with mixed reactions. They took to social media to share their opinions on the Season 2 premiere of Drag Race Down Under.

Fans on social media found fault with production and editing in Drag Race Down Under in Season 2, Episode 1

While some enjoyed the season premiere, a few also claimed that they weren't fans of the series. Some fans took to Twitter to say that the season had redeemed itself. A few other fans shared that it was a "major upset".

lumi @jujusenvy yeah we’re gonna get another trash season, yuri had the only interesting look #DragRaceDownUnder yeah we’re gonna get another trash season, yuri had the only interesting look #DragRaceDownUnder

Starskreem82 @Starskreem1982

#dragracedownunder Great Start to Season 2 of Drag Race Down Under. What a great cast of queens. Very enjoyable episode and that lipsync was great. Great Start to Season 2 of Drag Race Down Under. What a great cast of queens. Very enjoyable episode and that lipsync was great.#dragracedownunder

R!cardo @ricardoboersma There’s so many Drag Race that I kinda forgot #DragRaceDownUnder starts today. The first season contained some choices, but we’re giving this 2nd season a chance. There’s so many Drag Race that I kinda forgot #DragRaceDownUnder starts today. The first season contained some choices, but we’re giving this 2nd season a chance. https://t.co/dF1kbHELUR

Aside from their disagreements about the season premiere, they all agreed on one point: the lighting, editing, and production quality of the iconic reality TV series. According to fans, these were not up to the mark.

✨Deedee LaCraze✨ @deedeelacraze The #DragRaceDownUnder werk room is so small they can’t even enter for their entrance looks, they just round the corner lol The #DragRaceDownUnder werk room is so small they can’t even enter for their entrance looks, they just round the corner lol

Thrash 'n Treasure @thrashntreasure



Also, that whole bit about Ru not being there last year... it kinda looks like he's not even there this year lol Also, I really don't want to bad-mouth the production, but... the quality of the image and sound just isn't there... What cameras are they using?! #dragracedownunder Also, that whole bit about Ru not being there last year... it kinda looks like he's not even there this year lol Also, I really don't want to bad-mouth the production, but... the quality of the image and sound just isn't there... What cameras are they using?! #dragracedownunderAlso, that whole bit about Ru not being there last year... it kinda looks like he's not even there this year lol

Faux Fur eliminated after Episode 1 of Drag Race Down Under Season 2

Molly Poppinz won the premiere episode of Drag Race Down Under Season 2 after wowing the judges with her maxi challenge. The two queens who found themselves at the bottom were Faux Fur and Spankzie Jackson. To determine who stayed and who got eliminated, the two contestants had to battle it out in a lip-sync challenge.

They had to go head-to-head against each other to Kylie Minogue's Get Outta My Way. Ultimately, the decision was made by the judges. Mama Ru revealed that the queen who would be sashaying away was Faux Fur.

Who is Faux Fur? The contestant who was eliminated after the first episode of Drag Race Down Under, Season 2

The Asian-Australian drag queen entered the competition with an impressive quote. She said,

"You may wanna lay off that MSG before you get addicted to me."

In her Twitter bio, Faux claims she is "SYDNEY'S LOUDEST BUT NOT THE BADDEST QUEEN." The 27-year-old's introduction clip was equally impressive. She said,

"Faux Fur, she’s fashion, she’s fancy, but y’all can hear her from anywhere around the world ‘cause she is just loud."

Faux is of Vietnamese descent and has only been doing drag for the last seven years. Even though she has been in the drag scene for a long time, she only started to take up new opportunities a few years ago. Even though she was eliminated early in the competition, she still has a long way to go in the drag scene.

Drag Race Down Under airs every Saturday only on WOW. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far