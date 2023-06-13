Who got eliminated on Stars on Mars episode 2? A failed mission leads to unexpected eviction

The Stars on Mars players are just settling in on Mars and the missions are getting intense by the day. The 11 remaining celebrities were supposed to gain access to water supply after all the pipes were blocked and there was some frozen water under the ground. Tallulah Willis specially campaigned in front of others to become the next commander but her leadership style was questioned when there was some miscommunication during the task.

Tom Schwartz could not understand how many barrels of water the crew actually had and Ariel tried her best to control a pipe, which transports the water to contestants. While the crew was handling the situation well initially, their strength weakened over time and they lost the challenge.

The players had to eliminate one player who was not “mission critical” for them. Tom, Marshawn Lynch, and Tallulah ended up in the bottom three. Ultimately, they decided to blame commander Tallulah Willis for the loss of water and she was eliminated.

Even though Wills was on Stars on Mars for only a brief period, she was proud of her work and enjoyed making deep connections with the other players.

"The most challenging part for me was really underestimating the physical abilities needed for the missions, so that created a lot of anxiety and panic for me," she said.

Now, just 10 people remain on the mission and only one will lift the trophy.

Stars on Mars episode 2 saw a wrestling match between Ronda Rousey and Marshawn Lynch

Fox's description of the episode reads:

"Just as they were settling into life on the red planet, the remaining celebrities must figure out how to replenish their water supply."

This week on Stars on Mars, Ronda Rousey and Marshawn Lynch had a fun wrestling match where the former emerged victorious.

Then the cast voted to choose their next commander. Ronda Rousey, Tinashe, and Porsha wanted the position and they tried to convince the others to choose them.

While Tallulah won the elections, Porsha looked disappointed but had to accept the results. Tallulah chose Natasha Leggro as her mission specialist, who will also be on the chopping board for the task of retrieving water for the planet.

Everyone was sweating by the end of the mission while trying to dig but failed to complete the mission in time. The Stars on Mars players felt that Ariel and Tom should not have switched places in the middle of the mission as Tom’s strength was needed in the caves and Ariel could have helped better in maintaining the water tanks.

In the middle of the task, Rousey had to help Ariel as she was facing difficulty in handling a broken pipe. Tom also failed to assess properly how many barrels of water they had in the tanks.

Natasha chose Ariel, Tinashe, Richard, Ronda, Porsha, Adam, and Lance to be mission-critical members while the rest of them headed to elimination, where Tallulah was sent home.

Tallulah said that she was proud of her performance before packing up her stuff from Mars.

Stars on Mars airs on Fox every Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. This one-of-a-kind competitive series features many celebrities trying cope on Mars, shot in Australia using graphics, and gather resources as they try to conquer the planet.

